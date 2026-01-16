The Popular Pizza Chain That Innovated Online Food Delivery In The 1990s

While there are some situations where you may want to think twice before ordering food online, there's comfort in convenience. Busy modern lifestyles can make ordering pizza digitally even more of a savior for last-minute meals. Online food delivery owes a lot to one particular pizza chain restaurant that paved the way for the minimal-fuss ordering process we all know and use today. Pizza Hut is the fast food chain to thank for bringing online pizza delivery into reality.

While Pizza Hut is a classic OG chain where at least one location is untouched by time, it isn't afraid to be trailblazing. In 1994 (11 years after the internet's official birthday), the brand set up PizzaNet — a system to order your favorite pizza without having to head to the restaurant or call over the phone. PizzaNet served as a webpage on the pizzeria's website, which made it possible to order your pie and toppings without leaving the house. But how exactly did it work?

It began with the PizzaNet webpage on a browser named Mosaic. After every order, Pizza Hut staff called and confirmed each order to deter fake orders and wasting precious time (and pizza). The order was then delivered, and the customer paid with cash when it arrived. The very first pizza ordered via PizzaNet was a pie with pepperoni, mushrooms, and extra cheese, according to a press release on PR Newswire. The pizzeria also claims its pizza was the first item to have ever been ordered on the internet, but that's up for debate. Still, more than 30 years later, ordering pizza virtually seems like the greatest gift.