The Dubai Chocolate-Style Booze Some Aldi Shoppers Have Spotted On Shelves

Although it's been a minute since Dubai chocolate, the pistachio, tahini, and kadayif-enhanced confection, swept the U.S., new ways to incorporate its flavors pop up in other items all the time. Plenty of foods you wouldn't expect to get the Dubai chocolate treatment got it, and now it's seeped into a boozy treat that some shoppers have spotted at select Aldi locations.

Connelly's Dubai Style Chocolate Country Cream is a liqueur in the vein of Baileys from Aldi's house brand. Images of the 13.9% ABV libation have made it to dedicated Aldi pages on platforms such as Reddit and Facebook. Users on the former forum have said it's the best flavor in the Connelly's lineup they've ever tasted (other flavors include that old favorite, pumpkin spice). Users on the latter site have traded tips on how to serve the stuff. We, of course, have some ideas of our own — if this Dubai-style tipple is available at your local store.