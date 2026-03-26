The Dubai Chocolate-Style Booze Some Aldi Shoppers Have Spotted On Shelves
Although it's been a minute since Dubai chocolate, the pistachio, tahini, and kadayif-enhanced confection, swept the U.S., new ways to incorporate its flavors pop up in other items all the time. Plenty of foods you wouldn't expect to get the Dubai chocolate treatment got it, and now it's seeped into a boozy treat that some shoppers have spotted at select Aldi locations.
Connelly's Dubai Style Chocolate Country Cream is a liqueur in the vein of Baileys from Aldi's house brand. Images of the 13.9% ABV libation have made it to dedicated Aldi pages on platforms such as Reddit and Facebook. Users on the former forum have said it's the best flavor in the Connelly's lineup they've ever tasted (other flavors include that old favorite, pumpkin spice). Users on the latter site have traded tips on how to serve the stuff. We, of course, have some ideas of our own — if this Dubai-style tipple is available at your local store.
How to enjoy Connelly's Dubai Style Chocolate Country Cream
Poured over ice is the most obvious way to experience this novelty. It's also a good idea to taste a sip unadulterated by the cold and dilution to get a sense of how Connelly's Dubai Style Chocolate Country Cream might perform in cocktails. You'll probably find it a terrific swap for coffee liqueur in an espresso martini, for example, or as a creamy sweetener in Irish coffee.
There are also tons of ways you can use it, or any other Irish cream, in desserts. The effect is certainly subtle, but a tip into your brownie mix can give the squares a tasty edge, especially since tahini is a great way to upgrade boxed brownies. Adding Dubai chocolate into country cream into brownies or other goodies has a kind of infinity mirror effect, but if the shoppers who've tried this new Connelly's variety at Aldi are to be believed, it should be a delicious one.