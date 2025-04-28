How To Give Boxed Brownies A Nutty Upgrade (Without Peanut Butter)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you enjoy a rich and decadent chocolate brownie with a delightful nutty flavor, we've got the perfect boxed brownie hack for you. Plus, your pals allergic to peanuts can indulge in this chocolatey treat while getting a boost of plant protein. The miracle ingredient that deserves the moniker of "liquid gold" when it comes to its diverse culinary applications ranging from sweet to savory is the ultimate Middle Eastern condiment, tahini. From leveling up your hot chocolate into a creamy sensation to adding a delectable chewiness to homemade cookies or putting a sophisticated spin on boxed brownie mix, a humble jar of tahini deserves a spot in your pantry. There are multiple ways to add tahini to your boxed brownies.

For instance, you can prepare the brownie batter per box instructions, and once the batter is smoothed out on the baking pan, scoop the tahini on top and create swirling patterns along the surface. Bake per package instructions for beautiful, tahini-swirl brownies that are sweet, slightly savory, and oh-so indulgent! Instead of a swirled topping, you can also incorporate about a quarter cup of tahini directly into the boxed brownie batter. Just be aware that the baking time will vary depending on your oven along with your preference for dense and chewy brownies (18-20 minutes) or a more cake-like consistency (25-30 minutes). Elevate your boxed brownies even further with a drizzle of salted tahini caramel and serve them à la mode for a gourmet dessert at a fraction of what you'd pay dining out. Make sure you opt for good quality tahini, ideally from your local international store or Middle Eastern or Mediterranean grocer. You know you've hit the jackpot if your tahini is smooth, creamy, and nutty, with subtle, (not overpowering) bitter notes.