How To Give Boxed Brownies A Nutty Upgrade (Without Peanut Butter)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you enjoy a rich and decadent chocolate brownie with a delightful nutty flavor, we've got the perfect boxed brownie hack for you. Plus, your pals allergic to peanuts can indulge in this chocolatey treat while getting a boost of plant protein. The miracle ingredient that deserves the moniker of "liquid gold" when it comes to its diverse culinary applications ranging from sweet to savory is the ultimate Middle Eastern condiment, tahini. From leveling up your hot chocolate into a creamy sensation to adding a delectable chewiness to homemade cookies or putting a sophisticated spin on boxed brownie mix, a humble jar of tahini deserves a spot in your pantry. There are multiple ways to add tahini to your boxed brownies.
For instance, you can prepare the brownie batter per box instructions, and once the batter is smoothed out on the baking pan, scoop the tahini on top and create swirling patterns along the surface. Bake per package instructions for beautiful, tahini-swirl brownies that are sweet, slightly savory, and oh-so indulgent! Instead of a swirled topping, you can also incorporate about a quarter cup of tahini directly into the boxed brownie batter. Just be aware that the baking time will vary depending on your oven along with your preference for dense and chewy brownies (18-20 minutes) or a more cake-like consistency (25-30 minutes). Elevate your boxed brownies even further with a drizzle of salted tahini caramel and serve them à la mode for a gourmet dessert at a fraction of what you'd pay dining out. Make sure you opt for good quality tahini, ideally from your local international store or Middle Eastern or Mediterranean grocer. You know you've hit the jackpot if your tahini is smooth, creamy, and nutty, with subtle, (not overpowering) bitter notes.
Creative flavor pairings for decadent boxed brownies
Tahini is a coveted ingredient in baking, particularly given its velvety smooth texture and high content of healthy fats, which makes it a fantastic binding agent. This paste made from ground sesame seeds is also a healthy replacement for butter and eggs in many baking applications, including boxed brownies. However, if you're not a fan of the earthy, savory taste of tahini, there are ways to mask its distinct flavor while satisfying your craving for a nutty, chocolatey confection. For example, Nutella lovers could combine tahini with hazelnut butter and whip up a batch of Nutella brownies. The sweetness of the hazelnut butter can offset some of the bitterness from the tahini, yielding a well-balanced dessert that's quite like a Ferrero Rocher in brownie form. You may also find brands like Soom — which sells chocolate sesame spread and chocolate-sea salt-flavored tahini – offer the perfect dream come true for any hardcore chocolate connoisseur.
To those keeping up with all the viral food trends, you may want to pass on trying to find places in the U.S. to buy Dubai chocolate and instead take a stab at a Dubai-chocolate-inspired creation with a "tahini-fied" twist. Make a sweet pistachio tahini spread by blending tahini with pistachios, vanilla extract, and a sweetener like maple syrup and layering into or swirling atop your brownie batter. The rich and nutty flavors from the tahini and pistachios are a delish complement to chocolate. For added nuance and complex flavor, play around with black tahini, which is made from roasted, unhulled black sesame seeds and features a toastier profile than its white counterpart. With swirls and layers of black tahini, your boxed brownies will receive a stunning upgrade, both for your eyes and your taste buds.