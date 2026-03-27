Why Denver's Mexican Hamburger Is The Ultimate Comfort Food

Denver, Colorado, is known for its altitude (it's not called the "mile high city" for nothing) and beautiful, mountainous surroundings. What Denver is not especially known for is its food. While the city has many wonderful restaurants, it isn't as prominent as, say, Chicago or New York when it comes to defining regional foods (perhaps because the Denver altitude can dull one's taste buds). However, there are some serious standout dishes that originate from Colorado, and they are well worth the bite. Perhaps one of Denver's best homegrown foods is the humble, comforting Mexican hamburger.

At its core, a Mexican hamburger is a ground beef patty that has been cooked and rolled into a tortilla, along with refried beans. The tortilla is then covered in a green chile sauce and shredded cheese. It is simple but super satisfying and full of flavor. It is usually served as a plated meal, unlike a traditional hamburger sandwich, and usually comes with lettuce and tomato. This dish was first served at the now-defunct Denver staple, Joe's Buffet, where it debuted in the 1960s. It has since become a staple of the city and is served at Chubby's, among other Denver restaurants.