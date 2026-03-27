Why Denver's Mexican Hamburger Is The Ultimate Comfort Food
Denver, Colorado, is known for its altitude (it's not called the "mile high city" for nothing) and beautiful, mountainous surroundings. What Denver is not especially known for is its food. While the city has many wonderful restaurants, it isn't as prominent as, say, Chicago or New York when it comes to defining regional foods (perhaps because the Denver altitude can dull one's taste buds). However, there are some serious standout dishes that originate from Colorado, and they are well worth the bite. Perhaps one of Denver's best homegrown foods is the humble, comforting Mexican hamburger.
At its core, a Mexican hamburger is a ground beef patty that has been cooked and rolled into a tortilla, along with refried beans. The tortilla is then covered in a green chile sauce and shredded cheese. It is simple but super satisfying and full of flavor. It is usually served as a plated meal, unlike a traditional hamburger sandwich, and usually comes with lettuce and tomato. This dish was first served at the now-defunct Denver staple, Joe's Buffet, where it debuted in the 1960s. It has since become a staple of the city and is served at Chubby's, among other Denver restaurants.
Types of Mexican hamburgers you'll find in Denver
While the Mexican hamburger is a classic, a "newer" variant has entered the villa. The hamburguesa, like the Mexican hamburger, is one of the best regional burgers in the United States. The hamburguesa (Spanish for hamburger) is more akin to a traditional hamburger, in that it is a sandwich. Hamburguesas have become more popular, especially over the past 10 years, and feature a wide variety of toppings and customizations.
Many hamburguesas come with a split hot dog or ham on top, refried beans, jalapeños, or guacamole, among other additions. Condiments such as ketchup and mayonnaise seem to be popular additions, and many hamburguesas come with fries on the side. One of the more popular spots for Denver hamburguesas, at least according to TikTok, is Don Jesus, a low-key restaurant that offers a whole wall of hamburguesa options for diners to choose from.
Now, there is no need to choose between the two Mexican-style burgers. Both offer the perfect blend of classic, American comfort foods and hearty Mexican-American staples. The blend of condiments such as ketchup and mayo with rich refried beans, cheese, and a beefy hamburger is very rich, and it's the perfect cozy meal to enjoy after a day on the slopes of the nearby mountains or a night of reveling in one of Denver's many premier bars.