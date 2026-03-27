The 2 Cuban Sandwich Styles You Must Order When You're In Miami

Cuban cuisine in Miami might just be as bustling as its nightlife. And at the forefront is Cuban sandwiches — or Cubanos — which are an essential experience in the city; your trip to Miami might as well be incomplete without trying them. If you want to taste the city's finest, make sure to get these two Cuban sandwich styles: medianoche and pan con bistec. Fortunately, there are plenty of must-try Miami sandwich shops to run to when you're craving a Cuban, so the city is your oyster. Locals say the best medianoche can be found in spots like Sanguich, while a top tier pan con bistec is expected from a place like Enriquetas and Mary's Cafe & Coin Laundry.

A perfect Cuban sandwich, especially one that's a purebred classic, is typically an amalgamation of ingredients to create a savory mouthful nestled in pressed Cuban bread, including pork butt and Cuban sweet ham for the meaty touch. Consequently, exciting flavor boosters — like mustard, pickles, and Swiss cheese — are added into the mix. While the two must-try sandwich styles deviate from the classic handheld feast in their own way, their exciting nuances put them on the map. Medianoche is characterized by its sweet bread, while pan con bistec is basically a sandwich filled with thinly sliced beef. Both interpretations have their own distinct quality, but their differences show why both of them are worth a bite when you're in Miami.