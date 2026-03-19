The Must-Try Miami Sandwich Shop To Run To When You're Craving A Cuban

There are few sandwiches as closely tied to a place as the Cuban is to Florida. If you're not already in the know, this is a grilled sandwich filled with roast pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. And these days, you can find Cuban sandwiches all over the state, from modern sandwich shops to old-school cafeterias, with Miami definitely being one of the most popular cities to try a classic version of it. But the sandwich actually has roots that go way back to late 19th century Miami and Tampa, when Cuban immigrant communities began serving the sandwich to cigar factory workers as it made the perfect portable lunch.

In Miami, one spot that always gets mentioned when discussing Cuban sandwiches is Sanguich. It's highlighted in Reddit boards and restaurant guides, and it even has a Michelin Bib Gourmand award. Many sandwich enthusiasts believe this is where you'll find the absolute best Cuban in the whole city. The reasons are many but it really comes down to the effort Sanguich puts into its sandwiches. From making its own mustard to brining its own pickles and curing its own ham, almost every single element is made in-house. That's when a sandwich goes from something thrown together between bread to a dish made with intention, which is exactly why this place has earned itself a cult following from both locals and visitors to the city. Of course, Sanguich also offers lots of other sandwiches as well as appetizers and drinks, but it's the Cuban that it's really known for.