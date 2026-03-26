Calling All Whiskey Lovers! Jack Daniel's Dropped New Batches Of Its Limited Edition Aged Series

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 may be the distillery's flagship product, but it's only one of the many expressions it puts out. Especially in the past few years, the brand has expanded its higher-end offerings, like its Single Barrel series. Since 2021, it's been releasing limited-edition aged whiskeys, and that time has come around again with a new drop of 10-, 12-, and 14-year-old bottles. If you're a fan of Old. No. 7 — typically aged for four to five years — you'll want to try the aged versions of this Tennessee whiskey, which amplify the flavors you're familiar with.

While these bottles aren't anywhere as costly as some of the priciest Jack Daniel's ever (like the 1904 Gold Medal series that'll run you more than $1,200), they are more expensive than a bottle of Old No. 7. The 10-year-old has a suggested retail price of $90, with the 12-year-old and 14-year-old going for $100 and $150, respectively — and that's if you can actually find them. Jack Daniel's has released these nationally in small quantities, and your best chance of scoring one of these bottles may be the distillery's online sweepstakes, running until April 7. The only hitch is that if you win, you'll have to go to Lynchburg to buy it yourself at the city's White Rabbit Bottle Shop.