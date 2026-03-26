Calling All Whiskey Lovers! Jack Daniel's Dropped New Batches Of Its Limited Edition Aged Series
Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 may be the distillery's flagship product, but it's only one of the many expressions it puts out. Especially in the past few years, the brand has expanded its higher-end offerings, like its Single Barrel series. Since 2021, it's been releasing limited-edition aged whiskeys, and that time has come around again with a new drop of 10-, 12-, and 14-year-old bottles. If you're a fan of Old. No. 7 — typically aged for four to five years — you'll want to try the aged versions of this Tennessee whiskey, which amplify the flavors you're familiar with.
While these bottles aren't anywhere as costly as some of the priciest Jack Daniel's ever (like the 1904 Gold Medal series that'll run you more than $1,200), they are more expensive than a bottle of Old No. 7. The 10-year-old has a suggested retail price of $90, with the 12-year-old and 14-year-old going for $100 and $150, respectively — and that's if you can actually find them. Jack Daniel's has released these nationally in small quantities, and your best chance of scoring one of these bottles may be the distillery's online sweepstakes, running until April 7. The only hitch is that if you win, you'll have to go to Lynchburg to buy it yourself at the city's White Rabbit Bottle Shop.
What do Jack Daniel's aged whiskeys taste like?
Jack Daniel's aged expressions start with the distillery's go-to mash bill of 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye, with the distilled liquid mellowed through sugar maple charcoal. The difference between these and Old No. 7, then, comes down to the amount of time spent in new American white oak barrels. The barrels spend most of their time, between eight and nine years, at the top of the rickhouse, where it's warmer, which helps to concentrate the whiskeys' flavors before spending more time in the bottom floors for more aging.
The results? The 10-year-old has been described as having notes of cooked apples, caramel, molasses, and chocolate on the palate with a long finish. The 12-year-old's tasting notes on the palate include cinnamon, maple candy, oak, and baking spice. The oldest expression starts with baking spice and oak and finishes with leather and pipe tobacco. Not only are the flavors more concentrated, the distillery releases these aged expressions at higher proofs than Old No. 7, which is 40% ABV. The 14-year-old has an ABV of 58.8%, with the 12- and 10-year-olds at 53.5% and 48.5%, respectively. If you're a Jack Daniel's fan and those flavors sound like a must-try, it's a good idea to hit up that sweepstakes for a fighting chance at a taste.