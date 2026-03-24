The Major Differences Between Jack Daniel's Single Barrel And Old No. 7
Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey is a seminal American spirit and one of the biggest sellers in the world. Many people love it in a mixed drink, whether it's a Jack and Coke or in combination with other mixers as varied as peach tea or pineapple juice, but there are other Jack Daniel's expressions that can bring you a more elevated drinking experience. One of these is the brand's Single Barrel Select. There are several different Single Barrel options (Rye, Barrel Proof, 100 Proof, Heritage, etc.) but this conversation is specifically about Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select.
If you're wondering the exact differences between Old No. 7 and the Single Barrel Select, it goes far beyond the price difference of around $25 for the former and almost double the price for the latter. With Old No. 7, you'll find a consistent flavor profile versus the Single Barrel Select, which comes from individual barrels hand-selected by the distillery's tasting panel, and has a bit more individuality flavor-wise (while still definitely being recognizable as J.D.). Other differences include the proof, with Old No. 7 coming in at a lower ABV than the Single Barrel. Let's dive a little deeper into what defines these two expressions.
One key difference is consistency vs individuality, among others
Both Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 and Single Barrel Select share a mash bill (80% corn, 12% barley, and 8% rye) and both are sour mash, meaning a portion of the leftover fermented mash from one batch is used in the next one, helping with flavor consistency. They're charcoal mellowed, just one Jack Daniel's Whiskey fact of many to know. Distinctions between the two expressions come from the barreling stage, where differences in flavor and color occur.
With Old No. 7, Jack Daniel's blends various barrels to produce whiskey, bottled at 80 proof, with a consistent taste profile. It has flavors of sweet corn, toasted oak, vanilla, and caramel. The Single Barrel has similar flavors, but on a bigger scale due to the selection of the barrels used for this whiskey (and because it's bottled at 94 proof). The Single Barrel Select tends to have additional flavors of red fruit, a bit more sweetness, and a richer mouthfeel than Old No. 7.
Single Barrel Select comes from single barrels, not to be confused with double barreled whiskey, which has spent time maturing in two different barrels. These barrels are stored on the top floor of Jack Daniel's rickhouses, where the temperature differences help produce more robust flavors and a darker colored whiskey. The tasting panel then selects for individually distinctive taste profiles. Jack Daniel's, it seems, has you covered no matter how you like your Tennessee whiskey.