The Major Differences Between Jack Daniel's Single Barrel And Old No. 7

Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey is a seminal American spirit and one of the biggest sellers in the world. Many people love it in a mixed drink, whether it's a Jack and Coke or in combination with other mixers as varied as peach tea or pineapple juice, but there are other Jack Daniel's expressions that can bring you a more elevated drinking experience. One of these is the brand's Single Barrel Select. There are several different Single Barrel options (Rye, Barrel Proof, 100 Proof, Heritage, etc.) but this conversation is specifically about Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Select.

If you're wondering the exact differences between Old No. 7 and the Single Barrel Select, it goes far beyond the price difference of around $25 for the former and almost double the price for the latter. With Old No. 7, you'll find a consistent flavor profile versus the Single Barrel Select, which comes from individual barrels hand-selected by the distillery's tasting panel, and has a bit more individuality flavor-wise (while still definitely being recognizable as J.D.). Other differences include the proof, with Old No. 7 coming in at a lower ABV than the Single Barrel. Let's dive a little deeper into what defines these two expressions.