This Is The Most Expensive Bottle Of Jack Daniel's You Can Buy Today

From its distillery located in a dry county of Tennessee, to its underground water source that prevents the company from ever moving, to a fascinating founding story that as recently as 2016 was still uncovering details, Jack Daniel's is a company with lore. The perhaps best-known United States whiskey brand is always in demand, which is why bottles often fetch thousands of dollars on the resale market. The highest-priced bottle you can buy today seems to be Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Riverboat Captain's Whiskey, which is currently available for a hefty $6,995.

So what makes this particular bottle that expensive, you might ask? The Riverboat Captain's edition was released in 1987 featuring a 90-proof blend in a 1.75-liter decanter-style bottle. This special edition was a tribute to the old riverboats of the 1800s that traveled the Cumberland River through Nashville. To introduce people to Tennessee whiskey back then, Jack Daniel befriended riverboat captains and made sure his whiskey was always well-stocked aboard their boats. Riverboat Captain might be the highest-priced bottle currently available, but it's certainly not alone on the list of highly coveted Jack Daniel's bottles.