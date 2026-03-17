This Is The Most Expensive Bottle Of Jack Daniel's You Can Buy Today
From its distillery located in a dry county of Tennessee, to its underground water source that prevents the company from ever moving, to a fascinating founding story that as recently as 2016 was still uncovering details, Jack Daniel's is a company with lore. The perhaps best-known United States whiskey brand is always in demand, which is why bottles often fetch thousands of dollars on the resale market. The highest-priced bottle you can buy today seems to be Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Riverboat Captain's Whiskey, which is currently available for a hefty $6,995.
So what makes this particular bottle that expensive, you might ask? The Riverboat Captain's edition was released in 1987 featuring a 90-proof blend in a 1.75-liter decanter-style bottle. This special edition was a tribute to the old riverboats of the 1800s that traveled the Cumberland River through Nashville. To introduce people to Tennessee whiskey back then, Jack Daniel befriended riverboat captains and made sure his whiskey was always well-stocked aboard their boats. Riverboat Captain might be the highest-priced bottle currently available, but it's certainly not alone on the list of highly coveted Jack Daniel's bottles.
Here are a few bottles of Jack Daniel's under $6,000
Whether you're a whiskey connoisseur looking for unique flavor profiles, or you're a collector of one of the most historic American companies today, the high demand for limited runs of Jack Daniel's whiskey commands high prices. There's an unverified claim that one bottle of its "Legacy" edition sold for $1.9 million and another of a 1955 bottle that is undrinkable and sold for more than $15,000. One bottle you can purchase today is a 1904 Gold Medal series priced at just under $5,000. It was released in 1996 to commemorate the company's first gold medal awarded in 1904. It comes inside a 100th anniversary wooden box and is signed by the company's sixth head distiller, Jimmy Bedford.
Another top-dollar bottle is a Single Barrel Coy Hill for $4,400. Coy Hill marks the highest point of the Jack Daniel's distillery, where the barrels take longer to mature and result in higher-proof whiskey. This particular bottle comes in at 142.4-proof. In other words, it's 71% alcohol. One last honorable mention is a $3,000 bottle of Sinatra Century, marking Frank Sinatra's 100th birthday. Sinatra was a big fan of Jack Daniel's, once calling it the "nectar of the gods." Not everyone can purchase these bottles of Jack Daniel's, of course. If $3,000 is slightly above your whiskey budget, Jack Daniel's has plenty of tasty choices like Gentleman Jack and Bonded Rye that you can purchase today without falling behind on your mortgage.