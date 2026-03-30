Would You Drink 6% Milk? You Can Find This Extra-Creamy Beverage At Costco
Aside from the regular must-buy items from Costco, such as the Kirkland Signature Seasoned Rotisserie Chickens and butter croissants, each Costco location also features specialty branded products. For example, some Costco stores now carry Amul's Gold 6% milk. While you may already be satisfied knowing that all varieties of milk from Costco are verified by strict FDA standards, you can now add another variety to your potential selection. Unlike standard whole milk in the U.S., which is 3.25% milk fat, Amul Gold has 6% milk fat, giving Costco customers the option to drink a creamier, richer-tasting alternative.
Amul stands for Anand Milk Union Limited which is a premier dairy based in India. In 2024, Amul partnered with the U.S. Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) to help generate and promote Amul's milk in America. And what better way to introduce 6% milk to U.S. consumers than through one of the largest retailers in the world? While you can now find gallons of Amul Gold 6% milk in many Costco locations within the Midwest, the real question is whether or not you'd give it a try.
While some Costco customers may be hesitant, many enjoy Amul Gold's extra creamy taste and additional milk fat. The standard range of refrigerated milk options in the U.S. includes fat-free, 1%, 2%, and 3.25%. Those who appreciate the full-bodied flavor and texture of whole milk may prefer Amul Gold's 6% variety in their kitchen.
Creative ways to consume and use Amul Gold's 6% milk from Costco
Sure enough, Costco customers are finding all sorts of ways to use Amul Gold's 6% milk. For example, if you're looking to give your cereal a rich-tasting upgrade or make a sweet-tasting drink, customers find that Amul Gold has just the right amount of cream without overwhelming your palate. This full-bodied milk makes a simple glass of chocolate or strawberry milk extra decadent and gives morning staples like muesli and oatmeal a creamier texture.
Other Costco customers enjoy using this milk to make richer, flakier baked goods. For example, you can use Amul Gold 6% milk to upgrade your cookies and cream muffins recipe or to enhance classic tres leches cake. Compared to half-and-half, which contains between 10.5% and 18% milk fat, Amul Gold 6% milk may be a more convenient product to have on hand because it can be consumed as regular milk and also used in various desserts. Specifically, in India, this full-bodied milk is not only treated as a drink and useful ingredient in sweet treats, but also boiled to make ghee or clarified milk fat.
Additionally, some Costco customers also use this milk as a nutritional supplement for underweight children. In terms of heath, 6% milk is just as vitamin-sufficient as whole milk, yet contains more fat and calories per serving. Therefore, this rich-tasting alternative serves as an easy, yet enjoyable high-calorie supplement for those who need it.