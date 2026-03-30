Would You Drink 6% Milk? You Can Find This Extra-Creamy Beverage At Costco

Aside from the regular must-buy items from Costco, such as the Kirkland Signature Seasoned Rotisserie Chickens and butter croissants, each Costco location also features specialty branded products. For example, some Costco stores now carry Amul's Gold 6% milk. While you may already be satisfied knowing that all varieties of milk from Costco are verified by strict FDA standards, you can now add another variety to your potential selection. Unlike standard whole milk in the U.S., which is 3.25% milk fat, Amul Gold has 6% milk fat, giving Costco customers the option to drink a creamier, richer-tasting alternative.

Amul stands for Anand Milk Union Limited which is a premier dairy based in India. In 2024, Amul partnered with the U.S. Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) to help generate and promote Amul's milk in America. And what better way to introduce 6% milk to U.S. consumers than through one of the largest retailers in the world? While you can now find gallons of Amul Gold 6% milk in many Costco locations within the Midwest, the real question is whether or not you'd give it a try.

While some Costco customers may be hesitant, many enjoy Amul Gold's extra creamy taste and additional milk fat. The standard range of refrigerated milk options in the U.S. includes fat-free, 1%, 2%, and 3.25%. Those who appreciate the full-bodied flavor and texture of whole milk may prefer Amul Gold's 6% variety in their kitchen.