The One Thing You Probably Didn't Know About Milk From Costco

Have you ever felt that milk from Costco tends to last just a little bit longer than milk bought elsewhere? Some customers of the wholesale club certainly seem to think so. One took to Reddit to say that their Costco milk seemed to last a week past its expiration date even while opened, and multiple other customers responded saying they've had similar experiences. There's yet to be a scientific study on just how long Costco milk — that is, Kirkland Signature brand milk — will last in the average fridge, but evidence suggests Costco is not the worst place to buy milk. Far from it. As it turns out, the popular wholesale retailer has its own standards in place, complete with bacterial tests that may just help prolong the life of its milk.

While all Grade A milk in the U.S. has to meet specific quality standards as per the FDA (though it's worth noting the FDA suspended its milk quality inspections due to workforce cuts in 2025), Costco doesn't settle for the basic standards. The Kirkland, Washington-based company runs its own microbial tests — 60, to be exact — before any batch of milk ships out. Plus, according to the company's Food Safety & Quality Audit Expectations rulebook, any Kirkland label milk suppliers (not including Costco dairy alternatives like soy or oat milk) have to pass surprise inspections at least once a year — twice if they're in China. These checks cover everything from the farm to the processing plant, leaving as little room as possible for issues.