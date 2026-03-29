The Grocery Store Dinner Deal Whole Foods Shoppers Should Know

If you've grown tired of leaving work, grocery shopping, then having to make dinner right when you get home, the prepared foods department at Whole Foods Market may offer a worthwhile solution. While you may want to avoid buying your next meal at Whole Foods' hot bar because it's pricey, the grocer has been offering large prepackaged meals since 2024, and now offers an in-store-only, build-your-own family meal deal for $35. It consists of one entree and two sides for up to four people.

Among the usual items you should always buy at Whole Foods such as the 365-brand frozen fried rice and gummy stars, Whole Food's $35 Family Meal Deal is another offer that may be worth the money. For starters, customers have the option of choosing entrees ranging from lightly breaded chicken tenders and turkey meatloaf to grilled salmon and saucy meatballs. Side dishes include options like mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potato wedges, and steamed green beans. To take advantage of this deal, all you need to do is visit the prepared foods counter at your nearest Whole Foods and ask a staff member to help you choose and package your preferred selection of foods.

Prepackaged family meals are also available in the refrigerated section of most Whole Foods Markets near the hot bar and bakery. These ready-made options cost around $28 (depending on your location) as opposed to $35. While this affordable deal definitely feeds hungry families on busy weeknight evenings, Whole Foods' family meals also serve as an easy, cost-effective way for one or two people to secure a week's worth of versatile lunches and dinners.