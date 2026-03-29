The Grocery Store Dinner Deal Whole Foods Shoppers Should Know
If you've grown tired of leaving work, grocery shopping, then having to make dinner right when you get home, the prepared foods department at Whole Foods Market may offer a worthwhile solution. While you may want to avoid buying your next meal at Whole Foods' hot bar because it's pricey, the grocer has been offering large prepackaged meals since 2024, and now offers an in-store-only, build-your-own family meal deal for $35. It consists of one entree and two sides for up to four people.
Among the usual items you should always buy at Whole Foods such as the 365-brand frozen fried rice and gummy stars, Whole Food's $35 Family Meal Deal is another offer that may be worth the money. For starters, customers have the option of choosing entrees ranging from lightly breaded chicken tenders and turkey meatloaf to grilled salmon and saucy meatballs. Side dishes include options like mashed potatoes, roasted sweet potato wedges, and steamed green beans. To take advantage of this deal, all you need to do is visit the prepared foods counter at your nearest Whole Foods and ask a staff member to help you choose and package your preferred selection of foods.
Prepackaged family meals are also available in the refrigerated section of most Whole Foods Markets near the hot bar and bakery. These ready-made options cost around $28 (depending on your location) as opposed to $35. While this affordable deal definitely feeds hungry families on busy weeknight evenings, Whole Foods' family meals also serve as an easy, cost-effective way for one or two people to secure a week's worth of versatile lunches and dinners.
How to fully experience the benefits of Whole Foods Market's Family Meal Deal
First off, since each Whole Foods family meal comes with enough food for four people, make sure to repurpose any leftovers. This could mean another easy dinner or a convenient lunch or two. As a matter of fact, just because this deal provides enough food for four people, doesn't mean all four portions have to be consumed at once.
For instance, if you rarely have time to prepare delicious, well-rounded lunches like rotisserie chicken salad with hot bacon and raspberry dressing or stacked sandwiches, dividing a Whole Foods family meal between two or three days is a convenient alternative. Doing so may also save you some money. To spread out one family meal, simply portion the contents between four reusable containers and eat them for lunch. Keep in mind, you can also fill each container with less food, which may give you an extra lunch or another small dinner.
Also, considering Whole Foods has a variety of entrees and sides to choose from, you can also use these pre-cooked foods in more ways than one. For example, slice the breaded chicken tenders for green salads or use the rosemary chicken to make a creamy chicken salad. You can even chop the grilled salmon and add it to morning bagels with cream cheese.