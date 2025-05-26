Why You May Want To Avoid Buying Your Next Meal At The Whole Foods Hot Bar

Imagine it's lunchtime, and you head to one of the many grocery store hot food bars. You scoop up some jasmine rice, steamed veggies, and sweet and spicy tofu. Potato and pea samosa? Why not. To finish, you add some crunchy pumpkin seeds, and now you have a quick, complete meal, ready to eat on the go. At the cash register, the hot bar meal rings up to $22. It must be a mistake! But no, you are simply at Whole Foods.

This is one of the main reasons you might want to avoid the Whole Foods hot bar: It's expensive. At $11.99 per pound, the price might not seem too high. But when you start adding dense items like rice, potatoes, roasted chicken, and hard-boiled eggs, filling a box with a pound of food is easy. A serving of rice, a ½ cup, weighs a little over 4 ounces, about a ¼ pound — that's already $3. A serving of potatoes is 5 ounces, about ⅓ of a pound — this would cost $4. These aren't complete meals, and after adding an ounce here and there, all of a sudden, you have nearly 2 pounds of food.

One of the worst parts is that if you go to ring up your hot bar food and see it's far more expensive than what you expected, you can't exactly go and put it back. While you could do this with other pre-packaged to-go foods and grocery items, your box of food will likely get tossed if you don't buy it since it has already left the hot bar area.