The Viral Ordering Hack You Need For Your Next Jersey Mike's Italian Sub

Thank goodness for social media and its love of food. Where would we be without viral food trends like charcuterie nachos or the Trader Joe's dumpling bake? And let's not even get started on Dubai chocolate. Social media has also helped us discover all sorts of creative ordering hacks and secret menu treasures at fast food chains like In-N-Out and Starbucks. One viral hack that has been making its rounds on TikTok has opened the door for a delicious upgrade to Jersey Mike's Italian sub.

On its own, the sandwich chain's Italian sub includes provolone, prosciuttini, cappacuolo, salami, and pepperoni. From there, you can add the toppings of your choice, even opting to order your sub "Mike's Way," which means it'll come with the works — think lettuce, tomatoes, onions, vinegar, oil, oregano, and salt. Those aren't all the toppings available to you, though. Some Jersey Mike's fans suggest requesting another crave-worthy addition to the popular sandwich: chipotle mayo.

By adding chipotle mayo to the sandwich, you create a meal that has all the classic meats and veggies that make the sandwich so good on its own, but with an extra creamy, spicy kick that takes it to the next level. TikTok user @justkingkev also adds pepper relish and orders the sub on rosemary parm bread, doubling down on spicy and herbaceous flavors. So the next time you're craving an Italian sub, give the chipotle mayo a try.