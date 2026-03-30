The Plain Bread Slice Dave's Hot Chicken Gives You Isn't Random. This Is What It's For

If you've ever ordered from Dave's Hot Chicken, you're familiar with the slice of the most generic-looking white bread anyone's ever seen included underneath all that hot chicken. As unremarkable as it may seem, that plain Wonder Bread-looking square isn't random — it serves an important purpose and is very typical for Nashville-style hot chicken. Simply put, it's mainly there to soak up all of that grease.

Of course, it's also there to eat, and give your mouth (and stomach) a break from all that heat. "Putting the last good bites of chicken folded in the bread with a pickle and some ranch is heaven on earth," wrote one Redditor in r/Nashville. It helps to balance out the intensity of the sauce and salt. It also serves as basically a vessel for the chicken, as well as a napkin for the juice and spices, creating a spice-soaked bread full of flavor, making sure that no oil or cayenne pepper gets left behind.