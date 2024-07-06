The Meteoric Rise, Fall, And Return Of Wonder Bread

It's the most famous bread in America, for better and for worse. Wonder Bread is iconic and controversial, beloved and hated. The brand once stood atop the bread world, but in today's era of homemade sourdough bakers and heightened health consciousness, it has been held up by some as the epitome of an over-industrialized food system, unnatural and even suspicious in nature. Wonder Bread has certainly had a turbulent history, one that almost ended a decade ago when the brand briefly disappeared from stores.

It all began one morning in 1921, when people in Indianapolis opened the local newspaper to find a bizarre advertisement. It read "Wonder" in large type, but nowhere did it mention what the product being advertised actually was. In the coming weeks, more mysterious ads popped up in the paper, promising wonder, but revealing nothing else. Finally, on May 21st of that year, the Taggart Baking Company unveiled their latest product: a fluffy white loaf dubbed Wonder Bread.

The public reception was sensational. In the years following WWI, white bread had been swiftly gaining popularity in the United States. The perfectly shaped loaves, much softer than other breads, delighted people. It was an era before expiration date labels, when the public couldn't rely on food being fresh, and a bread so soft to the touch screamed quality. Today, the fact that Wonder Bread stays so soft for so long is regarded as unnatural, but back then, people viewed processed foods with a lot more, well, wonder.

