The Alarming Reason You'll Never See Lay's Wow Chips On Store Shelves Again

Food fads come and go. Buffets, for example, were one of the food trends that were all the rage in the 1980s, and yet are scant to be found in today's fast casual dining scene. And Snackwell's Devil's Food cookies, once all the rage in the 1990s, have since dissolved into oblivion. Sometimes, these fads go out with more of a bang than a whimper: spiraling from grace with controversy, virality, and a fair amount of stomach upset. Such was the case with Frito-Lays' foray into the world of low-fat snacking: Wow potato chips. First introduced in 1998, Wow potato chips were fat-free and had a lower calorie count than regular potato chips thanks to the newly FDA-approved olestra, a calorie-free fat subsitute that was used instead of frying oil in the chips. For a while, Wow chips wowed customers with their seemingly impossible nutritional profile.

It was quite the coup for fat-watching diners across the board. However, this success was short lived, as the added olestra gave these chips more than just a nice, crispy crunch. It could also give snackers intestinal upset and, perhaps most infamously, rectal leakage. This potentially embarrassing side effect soon soured customers on the chips, and they faded to irrelevance along with Beanie Babies, bowl cuts, Coca-Cola's Gen X-focused OK Soda, and other relics of the 1990s. Or so says our collective cultural memory. In reality, the story of Wow chips is much more extensive and complex than its spotty reputation reflects.