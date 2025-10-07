The Discontinued Soda That Was Oddly Marketed Towards Hopeless Gen Xers

It's not uncommon for popular brands to appeal to customers of the current generation. This generational marketing, wherein the message and pitch are deliberately targeted at a specific age group, is important for any company to expand its reach and, hopefully, increase its profits. In fact, in the 1990s, Coca-Cola tried appealing to the Gen-X crowd with a little-known product called OK Soda. While its distinct wrapping and advertisements, filled with sarcastic anti-corporate messages, seemed well-targeted on paper, the attempt ultimately failed, and the soda was discontinued shortly after.

In 1993, Coca-Cola sought to create a new line of beverages to appeal to the Gen-Xers of the time. To do so, the soda giant hired longtime associate Sergio Zyman, who had helped boost Diet Coke's popularity and was the creative mind behind Coke's now-defunct Fruitopia line. In short, after combing through market research, Zyman saw that the phrase "OK" was the most recognized in multiple languages around the world. With that knowledge and Coke's already instilled popularity, he moved forward by simply naming Coke's new product, "OK Cola." According to various descriptions in the soda's ads, OK Cola's flavor was "citrussy" mixed with "spices" (via YouTube). The product featured wrap-around art by alternative artists Daniel Clowes and Charles Burns, along with cynical and witty advertisements, including a matching slogan, "Things are going to be OK," which conveys its sarcastically hopeless tone.