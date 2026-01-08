Why The Whiskey Industry Is Going Downhill (Sorry, Bourbon Fans)

The whiskey industry seems to be taking a hit lately, and it isn't just because of Dry January. The industry has been affected not only by tariffs and global trade disruptions but also by rising production and labor costs, as well as a decrease in domestic sales. This has led to bankruptcies and closures that have left the future of the whiskey industry uncertain and bourbon lovers understandably worried. Jim Beam, one of the best-selling makers of bourbon, is the latest to announce a closure of its flagship distillery. The brand, which is halting production for the year at its Clermont, Kentucky, distillery, plans to take the time to make improvements to its facilities while it figures out its next moves.

Jim Beam's Clermont distillery is one of the top five bourbon production facilities in the country, which raises big concerns in terms of not only whiskey production but also for the job market. Luckily, the company has made it clear that employees affected by this shut down won't be laid off, but rather reassigned. With other distillery closures and bankruptcies, the downturn of the industry is unsettling. Brands such as McCallum & Sons Whiskey Co., Devil's River Distillery, House Spirits Distillery, and Boston Harbor Distillery all filed for bankruptcy early last year with plenty more following suit as the year went on.