5 Best Sodas To Pair With Whiskey

There are plenty of ways to enjoy your whiskey, whether neat, on the rocks, or in a cocktail. Sometimes, you may crave something a bit lighter and more refreshing than the spirit on its own, and maybe you just don't have the energy to craft a complicated cocktail. That's where the highball comes in. It's as simple as mixing a whiskey and the soda of your choice over ice. Even for a drink this simple, you still have some decisions to make. The kind of soda you choose to use in combination with your spirit of choice — whether it's bourbon, rye, Tennessee whiskey, Irish whiskey, or even Japanese and Scottish whiskies — can make or break your highball.

With only two ingredients in a highball, each one has a heavy load to carry. Avoid sodas that are low quality since they may be overly sweet or less effervescent. Also, avoid sodas that are super fruity, such as artificially flavored grape or strawberry flavors; they overwhelm the whiskey rather than complement it. To help you, we've come up with a list of the five best sodas to pair with whiskey. It not only includes classic choices, such as cola, ginger ale, and lemon-lime sodas, but also Dr Pepper (which is becoming more popular of late) and Mountain Dew (which was originally created as a whiskey mixer).