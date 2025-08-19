Does Texas Roadhouse Serve Beef Or Pork Ribs?

If you're craving pork ribs and happen to be at a Texas Roadhouse Middle East location, then you're out of luck. The chain actually serves beef ribs at its Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates restaurants. Beef ribs are much larger than pork ribs, so you're only getting two ribs compared to a slab or half-slab of pork spare ribs or baby back ribs, but the amount of meat is the same. The beef ribs are made with a similar slow-cooking process to the pork ribs, but the meat tastes a bit different, coming from a cow instead of a pig. The beef ribs are USDA-certified and cooked for four hours to create the pull-apart texture that Texas Roadhouse ribs are known for.

Reviews from one of the chain's Dubai restaurants on TripAdvisor suggest that the beef ribs are one of the best menu items. Customers have described them with words like "amazing" and "fantastic," and have said that no knife is required to eat them because the meat is so tender. Unfortunately, you can't get these beef ribs at U.S. locations, but if you're traveling abroad, it might be worth stopping for a bite.