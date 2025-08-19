Does Texas Roadhouse Serve Beef Or Pork Ribs?
Texas Roadhouse is the largest steakhouse chain in the United States, outperforming other spots like Outback Steakhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse. And while the chain has plenty of affordable steaks, the restaurant serves other options, too, including seafood, chicken, and ribs. At its U.S. locations, Texas Roadhouse serves pork ribs.
Texas Roadhouse locations use USDA-inspected pork loin back ribs, which are slow-cooked to create a tender texture. Believe it or not, Texas Roadhouse takes much longer to prepare its ribs in-house than most people do at home. It's a lengthy, three-day process that includes preparation and cooking to completion, resulting in a fall-off-the-bone texture that isn't so easy to replicate. A signature rub is used on the meat, plus the chain's in-house barbecue sauce. While pork is the meat of choice in the United States, Texas Roadhouse has locations in 10 different countries. And if you visit the Middle East, you'll actually be met with beef ribs instead.
Texas Roadhouse Middle East uses beef ribs
If you're craving pork ribs and happen to be at a Texas Roadhouse Middle East location, then you're out of luck. The chain actually serves beef ribs at its Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates restaurants. Beef ribs are much larger than pork ribs, so you're only getting two ribs compared to a slab or half-slab of pork spare ribs or baby back ribs, but the amount of meat is the same. The beef ribs are made with a similar slow-cooking process to the pork ribs, but the meat tastes a bit different, coming from a cow instead of a pig. The beef ribs are USDA-certified and cooked for four hours to create the pull-apart texture that Texas Roadhouse ribs are known for.
Reviews from one of the chain's Dubai restaurants on TripAdvisor suggest that the beef ribs are one of the best menu items. Customers have described them with words like "amazing" and "fantastic," and have said that no knife is required to eat them because the meat is so tender. Unfortunately, you can't get these beef ribs at U.S. locations, but if you're traveling abroad, it might be worth stopping for a bite.