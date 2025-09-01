Texas Roadhouse Diners Make This Rookie Mistake All The Time

Based on reviews, some of the best non-steak entrees at Texas Roadhouse include the herb-crusted chicken, country fried chicken, ribs, and grilled salmon. Of the herb-crusted chicken, one TikTok reviewer gave it a 9/10, saying the entree was "super tender, super flavorful, and the seasoning was phenomenal."

Texas Roadhouse is proud of its ribs as well. This entree receives a lot of high praise because Texas Roadhouse's ribs are so tender. Reviews generally talk about how well the ribs are cooked and that they fall off the bone easily. The grilled salmon also gets its fair share of praise, with some reviewers saying it's the best thing at Texas Roadhouse. Don't sleep on that county fried chicken, either. Comments on this comfort food entree usually mention the chicken being crispy and moist and the gravy topping savory and thick. For $14.99, it's also a sizable portion, according to many diners. And those are just a few of the non-steak hits on the Texas Roadhouse menu. Other standouts include the portobello mushroom chicken, fried catfish, grilled pork chop, and the grilled shrimp.

So while, yes, Texas Roadhouse's steak comes with quality and a fair price, don't miss out on the other entree options on the menu. Even if you're a newcomer to this steakhouse chain and have to try a steak on your first trip, many of the other entrees are worth a second visit.