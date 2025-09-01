Texas Roadhouse Diners Make This Rookie Mistake All The Time
There's a reason that Texas Roadhouse passed Olive Garden to become the most popular casual dining chain in America in 2025. The restaurant chain opened 26 new locations in 2024 and now has more than 650 locations across the United States, with sales totaling $5.5 billion. That reason has a lot to do with Texas Roadhouse's steaks, which are plentiful, high quality, and are much more affordable than the average higher-end steakhouse.
Naturally, you probably think of steaks when you think of Texas Roadhouse. Newcomers to the chain might go for one of those tasty cuts on their first visit. But the chain has much more than just steaks. While Texas Roadhouse does offer 10 different steak options — including a sirloin, filet, New York strip, bone-in ribeye, and porterhouse — it also offers 31 other entree options. For non-steak enthusiasts out there, Texas Roadhouse offers everything from chicken to fish and shrimp to salads, country dinners, and burgers. But can a steakhouse make non-steak entrees just as good as its steaks? For Texas Roadhouse, the answer is yes.
Don't miss out on Texas Roadhouse's non-steak entrees
Based on reviews, some of the best non-steak entrees at Texas Roadhouse include the herb-crusted chicken, country fried chicken, ribs, and grilled salmon. Of the herb-crusted chicken, one TikTok reviewer gave it a 9/10, saying the entree was "super tender, super flavorful, and the seasoning was phenomenal."
Texas Roadhouse is proud of its ribs as well. This entree receives a lot of high praise because Texas Roadhouse's ribs are so tender. Reviews generally talk about how well the ribs are cooked and that they fall off the bone easily. The grilled salmon also gets its fair share of praise, with some reviewers saying it's the best thing at Texas Roadhouse. Don't sleep on that county fried chicken, either. Comments on this comfort food entree usually mention the chicken being crispy and moist and the gravy topping savory and thick. For $14.99, it's also a sizable portion, according to many diners. And those are just a few of the non-steak hits on the Texas Roadhouse menu. Other standouts include the portobello mushroom chicken, fried catfish, grilled pork chop, and the grilled shrimp.
So while, yes, Texas Roadhouse's steak comes with quality and a fair price, don't miss out on the other entree options on the menu. Even if you're a newcomer to this steakhouse chain and have to try a steak on your first trip, many of the other entrees are worth a second visit.