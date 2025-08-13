You Can Find Texas Roadhouse In Other Countries Besides America
When people think of chain steak restaurants, Texas Roadhouse is one of the first to come to mind — and for good reason. The prices are difficult to beat when it comes to Texas Roadhouse's steaks (all of which we have ranked). The menu is extensive, giving customers the opportunity to enjoy plenty of delicious dishes including classic comfort food.
To many, Texas Roadhouse is an American institution, especially since the word "Texas" is in the name. However, Texas Roadhouse actually has almost 40 international locations in 10 different countries outside of America. Today, you can find a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in places like Puerto Rico, Bahrain, China, South Korea, Kuwait, Mexico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.
While Texas Roadhouse definitely has more locations on American soil, it still has a small foothold overseas that has continued to expand over time. It would appear that Texas Roadhouse's commitment to keeping steaks cheap is appealing to more people than just Americans. Its methods have brought the chain continuous success throughout the years, so maybe we'll see Texas Roadhouse expand to even more new countries soon.
Texas Roundhouse locations outside of America
The first international Texas Roadhouse location opened in August 2011 in the United Arab Emirates. Located in the Dubai Mall, this first foray into international expansion was done in partnership with M.H. Alshaya Co., a retailer company that oversees and operates over 1,700 stores all over the world. This location not only marked a huge first step into the international playing field for Texas Roadhouse, but it's also wholly unique due the way this specific location swaps out pork bacon for beef bacon to align with cultural beliefs of the area. It also features additional dishes that you cannot find in American Texas Roadhouse locations.
While this location was the first, it's far from the last. International expansion continued over the years, with the chain setting a goal of six new international locations back in 2018. That same year, Texas Roadhouse opened its first store in Mexico and continued expansion outside of the United States into more countries in Asia.
We don't know for sure where Texas Roadhouse will go next, but we can take a decent guess. Currently, Texas Roadhouse has an agreement with M.H. Alshaya Co. that stipulates they will build a total of 35 Texas Roadhouse locations in eight Middle Eastern countries over the course of 10 years.