You Can Find Texas Roadhouse In Other Countries Besides America

When people think of chain steak restaurants, Texas Roadhouse is one of the first to come to mind — and for good reason. The prices are difficult to beat when it comes to Texas Roadhouse's steaks (all of which we have ranked). The menu is extensive, giving customers the opportunity to enjoy plenty of delicious dishes including classic comfort food.

To many, Texas Roadhouse is an American institution, especially since the word "Texas" is in the name. However, Texas Roadhouse actually has almost 40 international locations in 10 different countries outside of America. Today, you can find a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in places like Puerto Rico, Bahrain, China, South Korea, Kuwait, Mexico, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates.

While Texas Roadhouse definitely has more locations on American soil, it still has a small foothold overseas that has continued to expand over time. It would appear that Texas Roadhouse's commitment to keeping steaks cheap is appealing to more people than just Americans. Its methods have brought the chain continuous success throughout the years, so maybe we'll see Texas Roadhouse expand to even more new countries soon.