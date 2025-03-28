How The Material Of Your Water Bottle Affects The Taste

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever taken a swig from a water bottle and thought the water tasted metallic, flat, or otherwise unusual? There are plenty of reasons why that's the case — maybe your water bottle needs a thorough cleaning or the water inside came from a source with taste-altering substances. But you could be tasting a difference in water from different bottles because of the water bottle itself — specifically the materials it's made from.

You can find reusable water bottles everywhere, from dollar stores to hardware stores, at Target, and everywhere in between. We've seen luxury water bottles branded by Prada, Kate Spade New York, and Dior. And they come in all sorts of materials: glass, various types of plastic, aluminum, and stainless steel, just to name a few of the popular ones. Some water bottles also have a layer of Epoxy resin coating the inside. And some of these materials change the taste of your water when you pour it into the bottle because of various chemical reactions.

Some of these reusable water bottles even offer a two-stage taste change. Your water first tastes different because of the plastic coating the inside of the bottle sheds into the water. That layer disintegrates over time, exposing the material beneath, which again changes the taste.