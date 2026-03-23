How To Clean The Gunk Out Of Your Owala Water Bottle The Right Way

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Toting around a reusable water bottle is a surefire way to stay hydrated and be less wasteful. But your reusable water bottle is probably gross. If you haven't cleaned it in a while, it may be harboring stuff you definitely don't want to drink. While Owala is a current favorite choice of many water bottle aficionados due to its leakproof design, those parts can trap bacteria and gunk if you don't clean them regularly.

To get your bottle really clean, you'll need to take all the pieces apart, including the lid, straw, and the rubber ring on the inside of the lid. While you can put the straw and the lid on the top rack in the dishwasher, it's best to hand-wash the stainless steel bottle with dish soap and warm water. If you want to do a really thorough cleaning, soak the parts with cleaning tablets like the Bottle Bright tablets, which are made for all types of bottles. Or, you can make water bottle and tumbler cleaning tablets with just four ingredients. Once rinsed, let all the parts thoroughly dry before reassembling to avoid further bacterial growth.