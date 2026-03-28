Why In-N-Out Killed This Popular Secret Menu Ordering Hack
A trip to In-N-Out means a delicious, juicy burger, but the chain has a list of secret menu items that are also worth a try. Its secret menu ranges from Animal Style fries topped with grilled onions, cheese, and its special spread, to a protein-style burger with a lettuce bun. However, In-N-Out has closed a pricing loophole on one of its other popular hidden products, which will now be charged at its full value no matter how you order it. The Flying Dutchman, a burger that contains just two patties as buns with cheese in between, has always been priced at roughly $5.50. However, there used to be an ordering hack where customers could get the sandwich for cheaper by ordering two patties and two slices of cheese separately for the price of $3.40.
An online trend also began of ordering the Flying Dutchman with two whole grilled onion slices as the bun, but customers were still paying the $3.40 even with the additions. Ultimately, In-N-Out decided it was time to crack down and make its diners pay the full original Flying Dutchman price, no matter how you try to order it.
How to replicate the Flying Dutchman at home
It may be impossible to get a cheaper Flying Dutchman now at In-N-Out, but luckily this burger is easy to assemble at home. The double cheese and burger combo requires just the two ingredients, so you'll save some money not having to buy burger additions. If you're looking to make the Flying Dutchman with the grilled onion bun, a little more work is required. There are a number of burger bun swaps out there, but onion is one that may be on the messier side. Each of your "buns" will consist of two onion slices that are about ½ inch thick. Cook them on a skillet for about two to four minutes per side, and be sure to carefully flip them so they don't fall apart. When you're ready to assemble the burger and eat it, have some extra napkins with you.
Ordering the Flying Dutchman from the source may always taste a little better, but the great taste will now come at a higher cost than you're used to if you were one of the In-N-Out diners who made use of this secret menu item loophole. Customers may not be happy with this change, but a good thing can't always last — although to many, the Flying Dutchman will always be worth it.