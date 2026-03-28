Why In-N-Out Killed This Popular Secret Menu Ordering Hack

It may be impossible to get a cheaper Flying Dutchman now at In-N-Out, but luckily this burger is easy to assemble at home. The double cheese and burger combo requires just the two ingredients, so you'll save some money not having to buy burger additions. If you're looking to make the Flying Dutchman with the grilled onion bun, a little more work is required. There are a number of burger bun swaps out there, but onion is one that may be on the messier side. Each of your "buns" will consist of two onion slices that are about ½ inch thick. Cook them on a skillet for about two to four minutes per side, and be sure to carefully flip them so they don't fall apart. When you're ready to assemble the burger and eat it, have some extra napkins with you.

Ordering the Flying Dutchman from the source may always taste a little better, but the great taste will now come at a higher cost than you're used to if you were one of the In-N-Out diners who made use of this secret menu item loophole. Customers may not be happy with this change, but a good thing can't always last — although to many, the Flying Dutchman will always be worth it.