Until Jack Daniel's Releases A Bourbon-Rye Whiskey, These 2 Bottles Make An Elite Blend
Jack Daniel's is one of the most recognized whiskey brands around, and over the years, the distillery has released a fairly extensive line of products that includes a triple mash, various single barrel expressions, and a maple wood finish, among others. While many other brands, like High West, Knob Creek, and Jefferson's, have produced bourbon-rye blends that combine the caramel, oak, and sweetness of bourbon and the herbal and spice notes of rye into a single delicious bottle, Jack Daniel's has never released one. Just to clarify things, Jack Daniel's doesn't consider itself a bourbon, but rather a Tennessee whiskey. Still, it fits the legal definition of bourbon.
Let's talk about how you could personally rectify this situation at home by marrying Jack Daniel's Bonded Rye, which we ranked as the distillery's best expression, and the brand's Single Barrel Barrel Proof Tennessee Whiskey for a two-bottle blend. Both have a high enough proof (130.6 for the Barrel Proof and 100 for the rye) to stand up to each other, and both have flavor profiles that complement one another, yet still have enough individuality to bring something unique to the mix.
Blending your own Jack Daniel's bourbon-rye bottle at home
To start, spend some time with both of these Jack Daniel's expressions on their own to get an idea of what they're all about. The Bonded Rye has a flavor profile that includes baking spices, black pepper, and citrus on the palate. The brand's Single Barrel Barrel Proof offers caramel, banana, vanilla, and charred oak. Together, you're going to get a deeply layered and complex whiskey popping with those sweet bourbon flavors of caramel and vanilla and the zestiness of the rye.
When you're ready to begin your new bourbon-rye blend, start with a clean, empty bottle or decanter with a top that forms a good seal and combine the spirits. The amount of each is a matter of personal choice but be sure to let them sit together for a few days before tasting your creation (if you can wait that long) so the flavors can marry. You can continue to play with the amounts of both whiskies until you find the new flavor profile you're going for.
Sure, you're probably not a master whiskey blender, but think of it as something akin to an infinity bottle. An infinity bottle isn't just a method for upgrading the taste of cheap bourbon, but a fun way to experiment at home with various whiskey flavor profiles to come up with a delicious Frankenstein's monster of a spirit that suits your individual tastes. And if it catches on, maybe Jack Daniel's will get around to releasing its own blend.