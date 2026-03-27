Until Jack Daniel's Releases A Bourbon-Rye Whiskey, These 2 Bottles Make An Elite Blend

To start, spend some time with both of these Jack Daniel's expressions on their own to get an idea of what they're all about. The Bonded Rye has a flavor profile that includes baking spices, black pepper, and citrus on the palate. The brand's Single Barrel Barrel Proof offers caramel, banana, vanilla, and charred oak. Together, you're going to get a deeply layered and complex whiskey popping with those sweet bourbon flavors of caramel and vanilla and the zestiness of the rye.

When you're ready to begin your new bourbon-rye blend, start with a clean, empty bottle or decanter with a top that forms a good seal and combine the spirits. The amount of each is a matter of personal choice but be sure to let them sit together for a few days before tasting your creation (if you can wait that long) so the flavors can marry. You can continue to play with the amounts of both whiskies until you find the new flavor profile you're going for.

Sure, you're probably not a master whiskey blender, but think of it as something akin to an infinity bottle. An infinity bottle isn't just a method for upgrading the taste of cheap bourbon, but a fun way to experiment at home with various whiskey flavor profiles to come up with a delicious Frankenstein's monster of a spirit that suits your individual tastes. And if it catches on, maybe Jack Daniel's will get around to releasing its own blend.