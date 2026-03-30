Ever Wonder Why White Castle Patties Are So Tender And Flavorful?

White Castle is known for its wide variety of tasty mini sliders, but the real reason these simple burgers taste so delicious may surprise you. When you think of a burger from a fast food restaurant, you may not be expecting it to be top quality. However, at White Castle, the cooking method actually make these burgers not only healthier than many other chains, but also all the more flavorful. These burgers are steam grilled on a bed of onions, which allows the patties to cook all the way through without ever touching the grill top. If you've ever wondered why White Castle patties have holes, it's because they help distribute heat during steaming.

The process of using steam is not just a different way of cooking — it also helps to give the burgers that signature White Castle flavor. The steam goes through the onions and the five holes in the patty, allowing the meat to cook thoroughly and the flavors to blend. The steam cooking may contribute to the taste, but the five holes put in the work too. The holes allow for a more even spread of flavor, and when the workers add the top of the bun onto the grill for a few seconds before removing the patty, even more flavor is dispersed. If you're buying the frozen sliders from the grocery store, you may not have the fresh product, but the same process is done to give you that juicy, tender result. Not only is the cooking method unique to White Castle, but all of White Castle's burgers are cooked atop of onions to give it that special savory flavor.