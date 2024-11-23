Ever Wonder Why White Castle's Burgers Have Holes?

White Castle has some pretty big claims to fame. The burger chain, founded in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas, is the original fast food restaurant. It also has bragging rights for being the first fast food company to begin selling French fries, having added them to its menu during World War II. But perhaps the most interesting aspect of this restaurant is the unique beef patty it uses. Each thin, square piece has five holes cut into it. The design is vastly different from the more traditional round, holeless burgers at McDonald's, best represented by its classic hamburger (still one of the best on the menu).

There are two answers as to why White Castle began this practice of punching holes in its burger patties. The first reason, and the one that the corporation continues to push, is that they help the meat cook more quickly. The second answer is that the company introduced the practice as a cost-cutting measure since there was less meat in each patty. While both these answers are true, White Castle would rather you not focus so much on the second.