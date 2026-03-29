The 9 Best Places To Get Tacos In Mexico City

When you think about Mexico City, tacos come to mind. No visit to one of the most vibrant, densest, and colorful cities in the world is complete without many, many pit stops to refuel with these hand-held beauties. What used to be considered humble fare is now one of the most popular and sought-after dishes in the world. So we simply had to bring you the best places to get tacos in Mexico City.

Tacos are a part of the fabric of Mexican identity. Most are served in corn tortillas, made out of masa harina, a fine flour of ground-up cooked corn. The process of nixtamalization goes back millennia, and it's as endemic to Mexican cuisine as the ancient Mesoamerican civilizations that gave rise to modern-day Mexico. They ate something called "tlahcos," meaning half, and which were the precursor of modern tacos. The tacos we know and love today evolved when Spanish conquistadors arrived in Mexico and brought with them European ingredients and cooking techniques.

Today, you will find taquerias on nearly every Ciudad de Mexico (CDMX) block, selling over 15 different types of tacos. As a food and travel writer, I've visited several times over the last three years, tasting many of these establishments for myself. Picking the best taco stands in a city as rich in options as CDMX wasn't easy, but it was delicious. From sellers with their carts, to Michelin-starred restaurants, these are the places we feel make the best tacos in Mexico City.