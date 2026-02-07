Costco's Kirkland Signature Products Brought In A Staggering Amount Of Money In 2025
When you walk into Costco, you're ready to get some serious deals — and often, that means purchasing items from the store's in-house brand, Kirkland Signature. You can only find Kirkland Signature products at Costco, and many of the brand's items have developed quite a cult following, to say the least. According to a report given at Costco's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the Kirkland Signature brand brought in about $90 billion in sales in 2025 — more than a $15 billion increase compared to the sales of Kirkland Signature brand products at Costco in 2024.
The shareholders' report noted that there are several reasons the Kirkland Signature brand is consistently such a high performer. First, pricing matters. Costco aims to sell its Kirkland Signature products for 20% less than comparable options from competitors, making it easy for shoppers to decide which item to toss into their cart. Costco also works to ensure that all of its store brand offerings either match or exceed the quality of its competitors' items. Finally, Costco is focused on selling items with "innovative packaging, clean ingredients, full traceability," making Kirkland Signature products a better fit for environmentally conscious consumers.
The Kirkland Signature items Costco shoppers are currently loving
If it's your first time at Costco, you'll notice that it just makes sense to buy Kirkland Signature items — both for your palate and your wallet. That being said, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. Some of the must-buy Kirkland Signature items at Costco include the brand's organic extra-virgin olive oil, seasoned rotisserie chicken, and praline pecans (buy two, you'll go through them faster than you think — they're that good).
Costco isn't slowing down its Kirkland Signature line, either. In fact, there are already new products in the lineup for 2026. Keep an eye out for new snacks, including mini muffin bites and grass-fed beef sticks, as well as gallon-plus freezer bags. The shareholders' report also noted that Costco plans to roll out Kirkland Signature whey protein powder and gentle baby formula, so it seems that there's something for everyone.
Kirkland Signature ready-to-eat products are also popular at Costco's food court. Recently, calzones, rotisserie chicken chef salads, and brownie sundaes became available at the food court, alongside Costco's long-standing hot dog and soda deal (which raked in a whopping $370 million last year). We're curious to see how Kirkland Signature items fare this year — and whether the brand will continue to see such sky-high growth.