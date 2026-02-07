Costco's Kirkland Signature Products Brought In A Staggering Amount Of Money In 2025

If it's your first time at Costco, you'll notice that it just makes sense to buy Kirkland Signature items — both for your palate and your wallet. That being said, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. Some of the must-buy Kirkland Signature items at Costco include the brand's organic extra-virgin olive oil, seasoned rotisserie chicken, and praline pecans (buy two, you'll go through them faster than you think — they're that good).

Costco isn't slowing down its Kirkland Signature line, either. In fact, there are already new products in the lineup for 2026. Keep an eye out for new snacks, including mini muffin bites and grass-fed beef sticks, as well as gallon-plus freezer bags. The shareholders' report also noted that Costco plans to roll out Kirkland Signature whey protein powder and gentle baby formula, so it seems that there's something for everyone.

Kirkland Signature ready-to-eat products are also popular at Costco's food court. Recently, calzones, rotisserie chicken chef salads, and brownie sundaes became available at the food court, alongside Costco's long-standing hot dog and soda deal (which raked in a whopping $370 million last year). We're curious to see how Kirkland Signature items fare this year — and whether the brand will continue to see such sky-high growth.