5 Restaurants I Always Recommend To Visitors Crossing The Brooklyn Bridge

This remarkable diner less than half a mile from the base of the bridge is exactly what anyone with starry eyes from afar thinks New York City is going to be like. Every staffer is incredibly warm, kind, and inviting, and the cute, bustling space is imbued with inimitable neighborhood character you just can't fake — not that I haven't seen plenty of places try. Be warned: describing this place as bustling would be a bit of an understatement considering the crowds that form outside at peak weekend breakfast and brunch times.

As a personal policy, I do not wait in these types of lines. My general feeling is there are plenty of places to get pancakes. However, I'll happily wait for a stack at Clark's, along with its eggs Benedicts, bacon, club sandwiches, and a whole tome of burgers, steaks, chops, salads, and pasta options I haven't even gotten to yet throughout my repeat visits (and probably never will). The wait passes pretty fast.

My favorite time to go is around lunch during the week, particularly when the weather is nice and I can sit outside. I have planned solo trips to Clark's' sidewalk seats for a couple glasses of wine amid what I orchestrate as "perfect New York days," which might include theater tickets or baseball games. I've done this enough times to notice that I'm pretty lucky to be in close proximity to such a great place. Maybe now, you are too.

Clark's is located at 80 Clark St, Brooklyn, New York 11201.