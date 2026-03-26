The Underrated Chick-Fil-A Item Hiding Fiber Under Flavor

Chick-fil-A is a fast food restaurant that prides itself on its amazing customer service and good-quality, white-meat chicken. When you think about nutritional value here, your mind likely goes to protein over anything else, given how much poultry Chick-fil-A sells; behind the waffle fries, the classic sandwich is its best-selling item. Still, there's an unsuspecting menu item that's actually a good choice if you want to increase your fiber intake: the Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap.

The Cool Wrap is made with grilled chicken rather than the fried recipe the chain is known for. It's combined with lettuce, cheddar, and Monterey Jack (you can also pair it with a dressing if desired), then everything is rolled into a flaxseed flat bread, turning it into a wrap. The meal packs 14 grams of fiber, which is a pleasantly surprising amount for the wrap's calorie count. According to the Mayo Clinic, Americans should consume 14 grams of fiber per 1,000 calories; since this wrap has 14 grams of fiber at 660 calories, it offers about 5 extra grams of fiber for its caloric cost.