The Rubbery Store-Bought Turkey Bacon Brand That Landed At The Bottom Of Our Ranking

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Turkey bacon is a relic of the '90s low-fat diet fad. Love it, hate it, or vehemently believe that it's not "real" bacon, it's probably here to stay — judging by the fairly wide range of brands available on supermarket shelves. But of those brands, are there any you should avoid?

A Chowhound writer taste-tested and ranked seven brands of turkey bacon — and Butterball landed in last place. For the ranking, the turkey bacon was pan-fried and sampled solo (no sauces or sides) and judged on texture and taste, with particular attention to saltiness and whether it was smoked or made with artificial smoke flavor. Appearance turned out to be relevant too, as some brands weren't exactly enticing to the eye.

Butterball was one such brand, with an unappetizing, oddly light-pink hue, spotty patches reminiscent of bologna, and an overall overly processed look. Things didn't really improve as the tasting proceeded: In the pan, it "bubbled" as if it were closer to melting rubber than meat. In the mouth, it was unpleasantly chewy, and while at least it had some saltiness, the flavor just wasn't really there. But it's not just the flavor that's lacking. This brand also offers little nutritional value, with just 2 grams of protein — far less than most competitors.