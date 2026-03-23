The Bold And Salty Store-Bought Turkey Bacon Brand We Ranked The Absolute Best
Turkey bacon: You might be tempted to argue that it's not "real" bacon. However, considering that it's still in supermarket fridges some 30-odd years since it first became a Thing in the '90s (its original popularity is attributed to the low-fat diet craze of that time), it's likely not going anywhere soon. So, which standard supermarket option is the best?
A Chowhound writer set out to answer this, ranking seven turkey bacon brands from worst to best, and Wellshire's uncured turkey bacon came out on top. There was a range of criteria at play: texture and/or mouthfeel, flavor (and in particular, saltiness), and whether the bacon was smoked or flavored with artificial smoke flavor. All of those factors were considered, although the goal was more about finding the best taste rather than the closest match to pork bacon. Appearance also played a role, as some turkey bacons have an unfortunate tendency to wield an off-putting pale pink color. All the contenders were pan-fried and tasted solo; no condiments, no eggs.
Wellshire's turkey bacon had a few notable virtues. It had a satisfying saltiness to it and crisped up nicely in the pan without sticking to it. Add its bold flavor and meat-appropriate texture to the mix (so, not rubbery or dry like some lower-ranked options), and it's a winner. Our reviewer felt it would work well in other recipes that call for bacon, be it a sandwich or potato salad. Plus, if you're trying to maximize your protein intake, it has a decent 6 grams per slice.
Do others agree that Wellshire's turkey bacon is a winner?
It seems fair to say that Wellshire's turkey bacon is generally well-regarded. Some have said that it's a well-made product that doesn't feature any of the weird taste traits that lesser turkey bacon brands tend to possess. For example, where some turkey bacon options taste cardboardy, the Wellshire version actually has a meat flavor to it. Some like that it's not greasy (presumably, this is what a lot of people want from turkey bacon as opposed to fattier pork bacon) yet it still has the smoky hit you expect from bacon. Reviews seem to agree that it crisps up well, too, which is something not all turkey bacon can do. It's been described as a solid alternative for pork bacon, and some cooks have commented that it's versatile and can be cooked a few different ways like on a griddle or in an air fryer.
There's one caveat to Wellshire: It's a little expensive. And this seems to be the main complaint lobbed at the brand in customer reviews. A 12-ounce pack sells for about $8, compared to $5 or $6 for some other brands. But perhaps you're paying for quality: One such cheaper brand is Butterball, which came in last in our ranking, with a rubbery texture and an off-putting appearance closer to baloney. So if you're on the hunt for high-quality turkey bacon, spending a little extra on Wellshire may be worthwhile.