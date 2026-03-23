The Bold And Salty Store-Bought Turkey Bacon Brand We Ranked The Absolute Best

Turkey bacon: You might be tempted to argue that it's not "real" bacon. However, considering that it's still in supermarket fridges some 30-odd years since it first became a Thing in the '90s (its original popularity is attributed to the low-fat diet craze of that time), it's likely not going anywhere soon. So, which standard supermarket option is the best?

A Chowhound writer set out to answer this, ranking seven turkey bacon brands from worst to best, and Wellshire's uncured turkey bacon came out on top. There was a range of criteria at play: texture and/or mouthfeel, flavor (and in particular, saltiness), and whether the bacon was smoked or flavored with artificial smoke flavor. All of those factors were considered, although the goal was more about finding the best taste rather than the closest match to pork bacon. Appearance also played a role, as some turkey bacons have an unfortunate tendency to wield an off-putting pale pink color. All the contenders were pan-fried and tasted solo; no condiments, no eggs.

Wellshire's turkey bacon had a few notable virtues. It had a satisfying saltiness to it and crisped up nicely in the pan without sticking to it. Add its bold flavor and meat-appropriate texture to the mix (so, not rubbery or dry like some lower-ranked options), and it's a winner. Our reviewer felt it would work well in other recipes that call for bacon, be it a sandwich or potato salad. Plus, if you're trying to maximize your protein intake, it has a decent 6 grams per slice.