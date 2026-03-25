Kroger Shoppers Would Rate This Bakery Item A Zero If They Could

At first glance, a 12-pack of glazed yeast donuts for $5, such as is offered by Kroger, seems like a fantastic deal. Think of it this way: just one Krispy Kreme glazed donut typically costs about $2, and a dozen is well over $10. But before picking up a pack from Kroger in order to get the most for your money, it's worth knowing that these donuts get extremely mixed reviews. In fact, they only have a 2.8-star rating amongst customers. Good thing Kroger's return policy is pretty lenient.

Unfortunately, Kroger isn't one of the grocery stores that sells Krispy Kreme donuts, and these donuts just can't compete. One of the biggest complaints customers seem to have is about the texture of the donuts, with a number of buyers likening them to cardboard. "These donuts were so dry, and hard. No wonder they were only $5," laments one shopper. A few buyers mentioned that the texture of the donuts were more like bread than the typical fluffy, melt-in-mouth texture you would expect from a yeast donut, plus the glaze was no good. "Along with the texture, the glaze on it leaves a horrible film in your mouth with a waxy feel to it. The taste of the glaze is just poor," shares a buyer.