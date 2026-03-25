Kroger Shoppers Would Rate This Bakery Item A Zero If They Could
At first glance, a 12-pack of glazed yeast donuts for $5, such as is offered by Kroger, seems like a fantastic deal. Think of it this way: just one Krispy Kreme glazed donut typically costs about $2, and a dozen is well over $10. But before picking up a pack from Kroger in order to get the most for your money, it's worth knowing that these donuts get extremely mixed reviews. In fact, they only have a 2.8-star rating amongst customers. Good thing Kroger's return policy is pretty lenient.
Unfortunately, Kroger isn't one of the grocery stores that sells Krispy Kreme donuts, and these donuts just can't compete. One of the biggest complaints customers seem to have is about the texture of the donuts, with a number of buyers likening them to cardboard. "These donuts were so dry, and hard. No wonder they were only $5," laments one shopper. A few buyers mentioned that the texture of the donuts were more like bread than the typical fluffy, melt-in-mouth texture you would expect from a yeast donut, plus the glaze was no good. "Along with the texture, the glaze on it leaves a horrible film in your mouth with a waxy feel to it. The taste of the glaze is just poor," shares a buyer.
Not everyone hates Kroger's donuts (if they're warmed up)
While some customers say the donuts are one of those Kroger brand products to keep out of your shopping cart, others thought they were a sweet steal. "Very tasty. Perfect amount of glaze. I've frozen them and reheated, and they're still fantastic," one buyer says. The main tip that customers share is that the donuts taste best after you microwave them, which may be the reason that so many other customers were disappointed. "Your experience will be 10x better eating them warmed up a bit [than] just straight from the box," points out a buyer.
It's worth noting that while the donuts are called "bakery fresh," there's no indication that they are baked on site. In fact, there's plenty of chatter on Reddit threads that most of the baked items at Kroger are shipped frozen. As for the donuts in particular, they likely arrive frozen but may be warmed up a bit before being glazed on site, according to Kroger employees on Reddit. So if you shop at Kroger expecting freshly baked donuts for a bargain bottom price, it's no wonder you're likely to be disappointed. But for those looking to put in an extra step at home by warming them up, you may end up pleasantly surprised. And even if you're not, at least you only spent $5.