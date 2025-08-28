What Is Kroger's Return Policy?
Kroger allows returns of most items purchased at any of its stores within 30 days of purchase, both with and without a receipt (and the receipt can be paper or digital). If you have a receipt, the refund goes back to the original payment method — credit card, cash, or EBT/SNAP. If you paid for groceries with a check, your refund will be in cash. Without a receipt, returns under $10 are refunded in cash, and returns over $10 are credited via a Kroger gift card, with a return slip that must be signed. You don't need to offer specific reasons for a return, as almost anything can be returned — no questions asked (although there are a few exceptions, which we'll get to).
Anything purchased through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (commonly referred to as WIC) can't be returned, but they can be exchanged for the same exact item. For example, if you bought food with damaged packaging at the store, you would be able to swap it for a new, undamaged package. Baby formula requires a receipt for either a refund or an exchange. However, baby formula purchased using WIC cannot be refunded, only exchanged.
Returns of alcohol can depend on your location. For example, Texas has no specific laws restricting this (although individual businesses may not allow it), while California doesn't allow alcohol returns unless the product is damaged or somehow unfit for consumption. If you have any questions regarding alcohol purchases, the best days to shop at Kroger are weekdays, when customer service will have more time to provide assistance.
How to make a return at Kroger
In-store purchases must be returned in person, although you can return them to any store, not just the one where you made the purchase. Bear in mind that while Kroger owns a lot of grocery chains, you can only return Kroger purchases to Kroger stores, not other companies it owns like Owen's. Kroger also offers a Freshness Guarantee stating that if you're unhappy with a product (especially produce or Kroger-brand items), you can request either a replacement or a refund.
For pickup or delivery orders, log into "My Purchases" on Kroger's website or app, select the order, and tap "Request a Refund." Processing of your refund can take five to seven business days, so you may have to wait for the money to show up on your original payment method. As of August 2025, Kroger notes that online refunds for purchases with EBT/SNAP are not currently possible, although it's unclear if there is any prospect of this changing. So, you'll only be able to obtain refunds for such purchases in stores. Certain items are non-refundable: gift cards, taxes, fees, and any product where return is prohibited by law (such as alcohol and tobacco in some states).
Of course, there are likely some gray areas where it's unclear — in which case, just ask customer service staff, or try Kroger's online chat service. The company also has a toll-free number open for relatively long hours (1-800-KRO-GERS), seven days a week, and an online contact form.