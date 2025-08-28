Kroger allows returns of most items purchased at any of its stores within 30 days of purchase, both with and without a receipt (and the receipt can be paper or digital). If you have a receipt, the refund goes back to the original payment method — credit card, cash, or EBT/SNAP. If you paid for groceries with a check, your refund will be in cash. Without a receipt, returns under $10 are refunded in cash, and returns over $10 are credited via a Kroger gift card, with a return slip that must be signed. You don't need to offer specific reasons for a return, as almost anything can be returned — no questions asked (although there are a few exceptions, which we'll get to).

Anything purchased through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (commonly referred to as WIC) can't be returned, but they can be exchanged for the same exact item. For example, if you bought food with damaged packaging at the store, you would be able to swap it for a new, undamaged package. Baby formula requires a receipt for either a refund or an exchange. However, baby formula purchased using WIC cannot be refunded, only exchanged.

Returns of alcohol can depend on your location. For example, Texas has no specific laws restricting this (although individual businesses may not allow it), while California doesn't allow alcohol returns unless the product is damaged or somehow unfit for consumption. If you have any questions regarding alcohol purchases, the best days to shop at Kroger are weekdays, when customer service will have more time to provide assistance.