Copy Taco Bell's Iconic Crispy Chalupa Shells In 2 Easy Steps

Taco Bell has an extensive list of delicious menu items, and the chalupa is famously one of its most staple products. It consists of your typical taco ingredients with a base of beef, chicken, or beans, but the star of the show is the flaky, crispy tortilla shell. Where taco shells are thinner and typically made of corn flour, chalupa shells are made of wheat flour, are leavened, and are more thick, fluffy, and often bread-like. Many Taco Bell customers are big fans of the chalupa shells, and luckily these are easy to replicate at home. Chalupas are similar to Indian fry bread, which can be made by simply frying biscuit dough in a pan. All you'll need is canned biscuit or flatbread dough and some oil, and you can have yourself a chalupa in minutes.

To make your chalupa shell, start by taking your dough and flattening it out into small rounds the size of a taco shell. You'll need to add them to a pot with oil and let them fry for around two minutes on each side. If you'd prefer a more sturdy taco shell shape, about 30 seconds into frying use tongs to fold the dough, and then let it fry on each side to harden it into place. When it's cooled and ready to assemble, add in the base and toppings of your choice. For the ultimate copycat chalupa, you could even use the same spices Taco Bell uses for its signature beef, like chili pepper, paprika, and garlic powder.