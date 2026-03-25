Copy Taco Bell's Iconic Crispy Chalupa Shells In 2 Easy Steps
Taco Bell has an extensive list of delicious menu items, and the chalupa is famously one of its most staple products. It consists of your typical taco ingredients with a base of beef, chicken, or beans, but the star of the show is the flaky, crispy tortilla shell. Where taco shells are thinner and typically made of corn flour, chalupa shells are made of wheat flour, are leavened, and are more thick, fluffy, and often bread-like. Many Taco Bell customers are big fans of the chalupa shells, and luckily these are easy to replicate at home. Chalupas are similar to Indian fry bread, which can be made by simply frying biscuit dough in a pan. All you'll need is canned biscuit or flatbread dough and some oil, and you can have yourself a chalupa in minutes.
To make your chalupa shell, start by taking your dough and flattening it out into small rounds the size of a taco shell. You'll need to add them to a pot with oil and let them fry for around two minutes on each side. If you'd prefer a more sturdy taco shell shape, about 30 seconds into frying use tongs to fold the dough, and then let it fry on each side to harden it into place. When it's cooled and ready to assemble, add in the base and toppings of your choice. For the ultimate copycat chalupa, you could even use the same spices Taco Bell uses for its signature beef, like chili pepper, paprika, and garlic powder.
More modifications for your chalupa at home
Replicating Taco Bell's chalupa shells may only require two steps, but you can also make them from scratch if you'd prefer an even fresher taste. The chalupa bread calls for flour, baking powder, milk, butter, and salt to taste — and these may be ingredients you already have in your kitchen. Knead everything into a fresh dough (instead of using the canned option) and fry it the same way. You can enjoy these in shell form like Taco Bell does it, or you have the option to grill them on the skillet rather than deep-frying to make yourself a gordita. It's even possible to form a large round to turn these into a Taco Bell-style Mexican pizza.
When it comes to topping your chalupa, you can even find some of Taco Bell's signature sauces at the grocery store, such as its creamy chipotle sauce or the spicy ranch. Chalupas are a fan favorite for a reason, and now you don't have to make your way over to the chain restaurant to enjoy one. If you're a regular at Taco Bell, the homemade chalupa is about to be on your weekly dinner rotation.