Give Tequila The Mixer It Deserves With This Twist On Simply Limeade
A classic margarita will always hit the spot, but a little spice can take this drink to the next level. A spicy margarita is a common twist that blends the heat of jalapeños with the brightness of the limes to create the ideal cocktail with a kick. While the common method to create this spicy version is by muddling your jalapeños, there is more than one way to make your drink hot. For a quick and easy make-it-and-forget-it spicy margarita, Simply Limeade is the mixer you need. No need to use sour mix, simple syrup, or lime juice, as the limeade can replace it all. Take your Simply Limeade, add one to two sliced jalapeños depending on how much heat you like, and let it sit overnight in the fridge for the perfect spicy mixer for your margs.
The limeade will get spicier the longer you let the jalapeños sit, so keep this in mind if you don't want it to be overpowering. When the jalapeño limeade mixture has soaked long enough, add 2 ounces of your tequila of choice and 1 ounce of orange liqueur like triple sec to a glass, and pour in the spicy mix. You could add a classic salt rim, or give your margarita a creative rim, such as Tajín, for even more spice. This hack spread quickly throughout the internet not only for its simplicity, but also for its delicious results.
More ways to enjoy your spicy margarita
The spicy Simply Limeade will level up your drink, but this isn't the only way to enjoy your margarita. For an extra fruity flavor, there's a Simply Limeade with cherry flavor that would be perfect to balance out the heat with the tartness of the cherry juice. For even more spicy flavor, some people suggest adding habaneros to the Simply Limeade — the habanero pepper will be spicier than the jalapeño, but many claim it balances well with the tequila and creates a better flavor. You could even add Tabasco sauce to your spicy margarita to make it truly stand out if handling hot peppers isn't your thing. Just skip the jalapeños and add Tabasco to the Simply Limeade instead. Or, add extra infusions such as pineapple chunks for added sweetness if you need something to cut the spice. You could then even add the ingredients to a blender with ice to whip up a frozen limeade margarita with some heat.
The spicy margarita has seen many variations, but the Simply Limeade hack is by far the easiest method for a delicious outcome. To make it even easier, you could add the tequila into the limeade bottle with the jalapeños to create a premade margarita for parties and picnics. It's even possible to enjoy this mixture on its own as a mocktail. Once you try it, you may never want to have Simply Limeade without jalapeños again.