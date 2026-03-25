Give Tequila The Mixer It Deserves With This Twist On Simply Limeade

A classic margarita will always hit the spot, but a little spice can take this drink to the next level. A spicy margarita is a common twist that blends the heat of jalapeños with the brightness of the limes to create the ideal cocktail with a kick. While the common method to create this spicy version is by muddling your jalapeños, there is more than one way to make your drink hot. For a quick and easy make-it-and-forget-it spicy margarita, Simply Limeade is the mixer you need. No need to use sour mix, simple syrup, or lime juice, as the limeade can replace it all. Take your Simply Limeade, add one to two sliced jalapeños depending on how much heat you like, and let it sit overnight in the fridge for the perfect spicy mixer for your margs.

The limeade will get spicier the longer you let the jalapeños sit, so keep this in mind if you don't want it to be overpowering. When the jalapeño limeade mixture has soaked long enough, add 2 ounces of your tequila of choice and 1 ounce of orange liqueur like triple sec to a glass, and pour in the spicy mix. You could add a classic salt rim, or give your margarita a creative rim, such as Tajín, for even more spice. This hack spread quickly throughout the internet not only for its simplicity, but also for its delicious results.