Whip Up A Frozen Limeade Margarita In Minutes With Only 3 Ingredients

Something about a frozen cocktail just tastes better, especially when the weather is hot, and luckily they're easy enough to make at home. In particular, there's nothing like a frozen margarita on a scorching summer's day, but juicing a lime can be tricky and pretty tiring — especially if you're making a large order for a group of friends, for instance. If you're looking for a handy shortcut, limeade concentrate is the answer to all your problems. Making a frozen margarita is simple as is, but this recipe requires zero additional effort.

In fact, it needs just three ingredients: limeade concentrate, tequila, and triple sec. While you can buy premade margarita mix from the store, it's often overly sweet, which can ruin the flavor. The limeade has the same sour taste that you get from juicing the limes, but with the right amount of sweetness to balance it out. Once you have your ingredients assembled, all that's left to do is blend with ice, add a salt rim to your glass, and serve.