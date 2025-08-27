Whip Up A Frozen Limeade Margarita In Minutes With Only 3 Ingredients
Something about a frozen cocktail just tastes better, especially when the weather is hot, and luckily they're easy enough to make at home. In particular, there's nothing like a frozen margarita on a scorching summer's day, but juicing a lime can be tricky and pretty tiring — especially if you're making a large order for a group of friends, for instance. If you're looking for a handy shortcut, limeade concentrate is the answer to all your problems. Making a frozen margarita is simple as is, but this recipe requires zero additional effort.
In fact, it needs just three ingredients: limeade concentrate, tequila, and triple sec. While you can buy premade margarita mix from the store, it's often overly sweet, which can ruin the flavor. The limeade has the same sour taste that you get from juicing the limes, but with the right amount of sweetness to balance it out. Once you have your ingredients assembled, all that's left to do is blend with ice, add a salt rim to your glass, and serve.
Other variations of the limeade margarita
A classic lime margarita is a staple drink, but there are plenty of other types of limeade if you want to get more creative with your cocktail. For fans of spicy margs, Trader Joe's has a jalapeño limeade that's perfect for frozen margaritas. You could even use the grocery store's Chile Lime Seasoning Blend as a rim for an extra kick. Likewise, black cherry or watermelon limeade would be great to add some more variety to your spread of margaritas. If flavored limeades are hard to find, you can mix other juice concentrates, like cherry, with regular limeade to achieve the same taste.
Frozen drinks aren't restricted to margaritas either; you can easily turn this recipe into any cocktail of your choice. Swap the tequila for vodka for a refreshing frozen vodka limeade beverage. Or, replace it with rum and make yourself a frozen daiquiri — with limeade, the options are endless. Keep in mind, though, that frozen cocktails will melt quickly if there's too much alcohol in them, so pour with a light hand (you can always add more if necessary). Whether you're making frozen margs for yourself or your guests, this is about to become your go-to drink for all occasions.