For Popcorn Better Than The Movie Theater, Sprinkle On This Smoky Seasoning

If you're making popcorn on the stovetop, cook your kernels in a high-smoke-point oil (such as grapeseed oil). This will give the popcorn the moisture it needs for all of the seasoning to stick to it. This is important since if the seasoning doesn't adhere to the popcorn correctly, it will sit loosely on top of it, which might result in you accidentally breathing very smoky spices up your nose when eating it (and speaking from experience, this isn't fun). Once your popcorn is done popping, sprinkle it with smoked paprika, plus your preferred paprika-forward blend if you're feeling adventurous. Mix it up so that the spices are evenly distributed, and you've got yourself a smoky popcorn treat.

You can also cook it in the microwave by coating a paper bag with a thin layer of melted butter on one side, tossing in 2 tablespoons of popcorn kernels and adding the seasonings directly into the bag. Shake it up as best you can and microwave for three to four minutes, buttered-side up. Once the popping has ceased, take the bag out of the microwave. Using pre-packaged microwave popcorn is not recommended as the seasonings may not attach to the popcorn properly, but it's not impossible. If you choose this method, coat the popcorn right out of the microwave with spray butter, olive oil, or even something like 4th & Heart's Ghee Cooking Spray, followed by tossing with your seasonings — just make sure to be mindful of not breathing in any loose particles as you enjoy your smoky snack.