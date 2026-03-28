The Famous Actor Who Sparked Frank Sinatra's Love Of Jack Daniel's

Crooner and Hollywood actor Frank Sinatra was known for cavorting in Sin City with his merry band of cohorts, aka the Rat Pack, and booze was a big part of their scene. Sinatra may have been a fan of Chivas Regal scotch, but it was Jack Daniel's whiskey that was his all-time tipple of choice. And, according to a transcript of Sinatra (via Globe Newswire), it was a Hollywood legend who likely introduced Jack to Frank: Humphrey Bogart. According to Nelson Eddy, a historian of Jack Daniel's, Sinatra called Jack Daniel's "the nectar of the gods" and became the famed Tennessee whiskey's best unpaid spokesman (although the distillery kept him stocked with free bottles) (via Forbes). Around 1955, the singer began bringing JD on stage with him to sing its praises, which did wonders for the brand's sales. He was even supposedly buried with a bottle when he died in 1998.

During a 1982 concert at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Sinatra recalled a night at Bogart's home — where friends would gather and the original Rat Pack formed — where Bogie offered him a drink of Jack Daniel's after dinner, which he'd never had, and he fell in love with the whiskey. Sinatra's go-to way of drinking Jack was his 3-2-1 method — that is, three pieces of ice, two fingers of whiskey, and one finger of water. Sinatra idolized Bogart, so it made sense he'd emulate his drink of choice. Still, like much history, there are other possibilities for who might have been responsible for Sinatra's introduction to his favorite whiskey.