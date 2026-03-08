Frank Sinatra's Absolute Favorite Scotch Is Available Today At An Affordable Price

The mystique of the Rat Pack conjures images of famous crooners like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. cozied up and glowing in dapper tuxes as they linger over inside jokes and cocktails, with cigarettes in hand. While the booze was certainly flowing among these singers, whose infamous collective moniker was bestowed by Lauren Bacall, Frank Sinatra was known for his allegiance to drinking whiskey and Scotch.

While Sinatra was fond of the popular Tennessee whiskey brand Jack Daniel's, Chivas Regal was the bottle he regularly requested in his dressing room. Blended Chivas Regal came to the States in 1909 from Speyside, one of Scotland's most renowned whisky-producing regions. Sinatra was so tied to this OG luxury brand that Chivas Regal sponsored his worldwide 75th birthday tour. With its smooth, sweet finish ringing in at less than $30, it's easy to see why Chivas was at the top of Sinatra's list.