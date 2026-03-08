Frank Sinatra's Absolute Favorite Scotch Is Available Today At An Affordable Price
The mystique of the Rat Pack conjures images of famous crooners like Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. cozied up and glowing in dapper tuxes as they linger over inside jokes and cocktails, with cigarettes in hand. While the booze was certainly flowing among these singers, whose infamous collective moniker was bestowed by Lauren Bacall, Frank Sinatra was known for his allegiance to drinking whiskey and Scotch.
While Sinatra was fond of the popular Tennessee whiskey brand Jack Daniel's, Chivas Regal was the bottle he regularly requested in his dressing room. Blended Chivas Regal came to the States in 1909 from Speyside, one of Scotland's most renowned whisky-producing regions. Sinatra was so tied to this OG luxury brand that Chivas Regal sponsored his worldwide 75th birthday tour. With its smooth, sweet finish ringing in at less than $30, it's easy to see why Chivas was at the top of Sinatra's list.
Chivas for Old Blue Eyes
Old Blue Eyes infamously liked to do things his way. Sinatra was partial to many iconic foods that some might call luxurious, like New York strip pizzaiola, veal Milanese, and stuffed artichokes, but his accessible Scotch of choice punches above its weight. While tasters suggest there is nothing ground-breaking in its flavor profile, it is a quality blend with fruit notes of dark cherry, honey, and orange zest that would hold up well in a blind tasting against more expensive brands.
Despite being a mainstream brand, Chivas is clearly a solid spirit choice, and no bartender would bat an eye if you ordered it. What's more, it's an excellent, easy-drinking introduction to the world of Scotch for those who are continuing to develop their palates. If you're starting to dabble in the world of Scotch, Glenfiddich is another beginner-friendly label, but that will set you back about $30 more than Chivas Regal. So, it's evident why Chivas continues to reign over the years as a wallet-friendly and Sinatra-approved move.