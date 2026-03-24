This Popular Condiment Got Its Start On Shark Tank

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While not everything that appears on Shark Tank actually manages to break out into the mainstream, Jada Spices' chicken salt has a unique kind of appeal. If you're unfamiliar, this fully plant-based seasoning blend was pitched to the sharks as a way to inject some deeply savory tastes into dishes with no animal products required, and it's found its way to an audience outside of just the vegan niche. It can be surprisingly hard to deliver umami-heavy flavors without meat, and Jada has managed to do exactly that.

Despite the possible confusion in the name, this is not chicken broth or stock; it's a dry seasoning blend that is most commonly used at the end of cooking (although the Jada website also suggests using it as a rub). Unlike other chicken salts on the market, it is made without chicken powder or MSG and instead uses natural plant-based ingredients like salt, garlic, onion, and turmeric to pull off the flavor. And to the unfamiliar, chicken salt is an Australian institution; in fact, it's considered the ultimate Australian way of seasoning fries. It traditionally has its roots in rotisserie chicken shops, but over time, chicken salt has become the go-to seasoning for fries (or chips, as they say down under). Jada's version has made this traditional Aussie flavor more accessible to a wider U.S. market, where chicken salt is a much less common product.