This Popular Condiment Got Its Start On Shark Tank
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While not everything that appears on Shark Tank actually manages to break out into the mainstream, Jada Spices' chicken salt has a unique kind of appeal. If you're unfamiliar, this fully plant-based seasoning blend was pitched to the sharks as a way to inject some deeply savory tastes into dishes with no animal products required, and it's found its way to an audience outside of just the vegan niche. It can be surprisingly hard to deliver umami-heavy flavors without meat, and Jada has managed to do exactly that.
Despite the possible confusion in the name, this is not chicken broth or stock; it's a dry seasoning blend that is most commonly used at the end of cooking (although the Jada website also suggests using it as a rub). Unlike other chicken salts on the market, it is made without chicken powder or MSG and instead uses natural plant-based ingredients like salt, garlic, onion, and turmeric to pull off the flavor. And to the unfamiliar, chicken salt is an Australian institution; in fact, it's considered the ultimate Australian way of seasoning fries. It traditionally has its roots in rotisserie chicken shops, but over time, chicken salt has become the go-to seasoning for fries (or chips, as they say down under). Jada's version has made this traditional Aussie flavor more accessible to a wider U.S. market, where chicken salt is a much less common product.
Is Jada chicken salt worth trying?
One of the biggest advantages of Jada Spices' chicken salt, outside of the plant-based angle, is its convenience. Unlike Australian imports, which may be harder to find, this is chicken salt you can possibly find in your local Whole Foods and certainly order online. It makes for a really easy way to try something new, and it's relatively affordable, especially compared to paying for shipping for imported Australian blends. If you're looking to recreate Aussie-style "hot chips" at home, this can get you close if you sprinkle it over crispy triple-cooked fries and let the chicken salt play that starring role that it's just so good at playing. It also works to bring some deep, savory flavor to other everyday cooking — you can try it on avocado toast, popcorn, pasta, and more.
But, like most things, it has its drawbacks too. On Reddit, one user pointed out that as the product is fully vegan, it can't quite replicate the flavor of real chicken salt made with real chicken powder. Having said that, though, today in Australia, a number of chicken salt blends are vegan themselves, so you have to wonder if this a pedantic complaint to make. It was also criticized for clumping too quickly. You might think this comes down to the ingredient list being "cleaner" than other spice blends, but it does in fact contain anti-caking agents, so this is a little unexplainable. Ultimately, this is a version of a beloved Australian food that works for plant-based diets and is a little more accessible to Americans, so it's a winner in our book.