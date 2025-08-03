Don't Season Fries With Salt And Pepper: Flavor Them The Australian Way

If you've mastered how to make legitimately crispy french fries at home, consider us impressed. Seasoning them to perfection is the next step to achieving incredible, restaurant-quality fries. For fries that taste just like McDonald's, you'll want to use extra-fine salt, sometimes called popcorn salt. Some like to add a sprinkle of pepper for a punchy kick. But to enjoy fries the Australian way, add some chicken salt. Chicken salt is a beloved staple in Oz, invented by Peter Brinkworth, who came up with the spice blend in the '70s while working at his own food retail store north of Adelaide.

Aussies have been using the condiment to not only season fries (or chips) but also roast chicken, and more, since food manufacturing company Mitani bought the recipe in 1979. Brinkworth says he adds it to all sorts of foods, including eggs and steak. So, what exactly is it? Well, the recipe varies these days depending on who makes it, but Brinkworth's original recipe consists of classic salt, a bit of chicken flavoring, MSG, paprika, garlic and celery powder, and onion salt. It also contains some rice flour, simply to prevent clumping.