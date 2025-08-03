Don't Season Fries With Salt And Pepper: Flavor Them The Australian Way
If you've mastered how to make legitimately crispy french fries at home, consider us impressed. Seasoning them to perfection is the next step to achieving incredible, restaurant-quality fries. For fries that taste just like McDonald's, you'll want to use extra-fine salt, sometimes called popcorn salt. Some like to add a sprinkle of pepper for a punchy kick. But to enjoy fries the Australian way, add some chicken salt. Chicken salt is a beloved staple in Oz, invented by Peter Brinkworth, who came up with the spice blend in the '70s while working at his own food retail store north of Adelaide.
Aussies have been using the condiment to not only season fries (or chips) but also roast chicken, and more, since food manufacturing company Mitani bought the recipe in 1979. Brinkworth says he adds it to all sorts of foods, including eggs and steak. So, what exactly is it? Well, the recipe varies these days depending on who makes it, but Brinkworth's original recipe consists of classic salt, a bit of chicken flavoring, MSG, paprika, garlic and celery powder, and onion salt. It also contains some rice flour, simply to prevent clumping.
The most important ingredient in chicken salt is MSG
Peter Brinkworth told SBS Food that while the use of paprika is mainly about adding color, MSG (monosodium glutamate) is the major essential ingredient in chicken salt. "It's a very, very vibrant flavor," he explained. What exactly is MSG? The powdery white spice known for enhancing savory foods with umami flavor is a chemical compound found in foods such as matured cheeses, mushrooms, and tomatoes. It also naturally occurs in anchovies, miso, soy sauce, fruit, and nuts. It is produced via the fermentation of sugar cane, sugar beets, molasses, or cornstarch.
While it has received a bad rap in recent years, with claims that it can lead to negative health effects, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has dubbed it completely safe for consumption. The FDA did look into it, as concerns were reported, but never found a link to adverse reactions. However, Mitani proudly states on its website that its chicken salt is free of the food additive. If you want to make your own chicken salt at home, you can easily do so by picking up MSG from the spice aisle of your local grocery store. While you're there, you're also going to want to grab some chicken bouillon powder.