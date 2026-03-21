The Tomato Planting Trick That Nurtures Extra Roots For Stronger Produce
Once you figure out when the best time for planting tomatoes might be, your next move for a happy harvest is learning how to properly sow them. And the promise of big, juicy botanicals begins, of course, as soon as you get those babies in the ground. Now, if you're starting tomatoes from seeds in the ground, there are plenty of best practices that you can follow. But this tip is for when you're working with transplants: Those little guys that already have a head start toward the mighty stalks that they might one day become.
Planting a portion of the stem can help your plants take root to develop a strong foundation. Peer at the base of your plant around the roots, and you'll see little whiskers poking out. Those tiny spikes can continue to grow in all ways, not necessarily just downward like the roots you'd expect, for improved soil stability, provided you give them a chance to do so. More roots mean a stronger network underground, serving as an unseen support system. Those topmost potential roots are also closer to the earth's surface and the warming sun that tomatoes love. So you want to be sure to cover all of those possible fortifying roots, and plant your tomato about two-thirds deep versus its starting height.
More tips for top tomatoes
Think of all the perils your tomatoes might face. Even just the wind and rain — two natural elements that, you know, live outside — can disturb the fledgling plant. A stronger root system can help ward off some of the dangers of those weather conditions. More roots are also more roads for hydration and nutrients to reach your tomatoes. And if literally all you have to do to encourage that root growth is to dig a little deeper, that's probably what you should do.
However, the work isn't done once your plants are in the ground. You'll want to water your tomatoes the right way to keep them healthy. Watering the base of the plant, rather than from the top down over and through the leaves and fruit, is best for staving off blight. Planting basil alongside the tomatoes in your garden can also repel certain pests that might otherwise want to feast on the fruits before you. The pair happens to be just what you need for a fresh caprese salad (once you pick the perfect mozzarella), so treat your tomatoes right by giving them some extra room to spread out.