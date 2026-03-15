The Tomato Watering Tip Beginners Need To Know For Blight-Free Blooms

There are few things more satisfying than making a batch of your favorite creamy roasted tomato soup recipe with tomatoes harvested from your own garden, as they're guaranteed to be sun-kissed fresh. Each bite is just a little bit tastier from the effort of nurturing each seedling in the sunlight, defending your tomato plants against hornworm infestations, and — possibly most important — mastering the art of watering them at the base to protect the leaves from disease and prevent them from developing blight.

Tomato blight is an insidious fungal infection that often shows on the leaves as yellow and brown spots, which gradually spread, withering the leaves on your plant until they fall off. Early-onset blight can also rot tomato plants on the stem from the inside out. Since it's virtually impossible to eliminate once it begins to spread, the best cure is prevention. As overhead watering from hoses and sprinklers causes excess moisture on the leaves, it's best to avoid these techniques entirely, as wet leaves are one of the main culprits for causing late-onset blight.

Instead, water each tomato plant at the base with a slow, gentle stream of water to help saturate the soil deeply to ensure your plants develop strong roots. Not only does this technique keep the leaves dry and dramatically reduce the chance of them developing blight, but it also ensures your tomatoes are well hydrated. Water pooling on leaves is more likely to evaporate instead of hitting the soil, which can leave your tomatoes high and dry.