The Wholesome Thing Costco's CEO Still Does For Members
Costco was first founded in 1976. When the massive warehouse chain opened its doors, it existed as only one store inside of an old, converted airplane hangar. These days, Costco's Kirkland Signature brand helps get customers to spend, and one big thing helps keep them coming back: customer satisfaction. The company's CEO, Ron Vachris, even still does his best to answer customer emails, keeping that consumer relationship intact.
Vachris might answer those emails because he knows what it's like to be an ordinary Costco member; Vachris has been with Costco for 40 years, first starting out as a forklift operator when the chain was early in its development. "I see a fair number of emails on a weekly basis and can't give you an estimate," Vachris told Business Insider. "I am very fortunate to have fantastic managers and employees that handle the majority of our members' needs." However, Vachris has gone viral for answering emails, so people know it's true. He added that he tries to respond to "the majority" of emails. However, he didn't say how many he receives each day.
Costco allows customers to return just about anything
Costco's CEO answering emails is certainly an unlikely task for someone who ranks so highly at a major company, but there other ways Costco tries to appease its customers. It also has a lenient return policy, which likely keeps people coming back, too. It offers a satisfaction guarantee, so if you find you're not satisfied, even after owning an item for a while, you can return it any time you want.
There are exceptions, which Costco lists online, but, ultimately, it keeps that guarantee on most products. Each year, the chain ranks highly in the American Customer Satisfaction Index; it held the top spot alongside Macy's in 2024, which was its seventh year of landing atop the index. Costco's members-only shopping experience also helps keep its prices low. It offers people an annual membership starting at $65, which rakes in money for the company and helps it reduce the cost of its products. Finally, it helps that Costco has never raised its hot dog combo price, making it an even better deal today than when it first debuted.