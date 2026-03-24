The Wholesome Thing Costco's CEO Still Does For Members

Costco was first founded in 1976. When the massive warehouse chain opened its doors, it existed as only one store inside of an old, converted airplane hangar. These days, Costco's Kirkland Signature brand helps get customers to spend, and one big thing helps keep them coming back: customer satisfaction. The company's CEO, Ron Vachris, even still does his best to answer customer emails, keeping that consumer relationship intact.

Vachris might answer those emails because he knows what it's like to be an ordinary Costco member; Vachris has been with Costco for 40 years, first starting out as a forklift operator when the chain was early in its development. "I see a fair number of emails on a weekly basis and can't give you an estimate," Vachris told Business Insider. "I am very fortunate to have fantastic managers and employees that handle the majority of our members' needs." However, Vachris has gone viral for answering emails, so people know it's true. He added that he tries to respond to "the majority" of emails. However, he didn't say how many he receives each day.