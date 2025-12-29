The Staggering Amount Of Cash Costco Makes From Memberships Alone

Costco's membership-based business model makes a lot of bank, especially since it increased the cost of membership in late 2024. Considering that the discount warehouse shopping chain has more than 100 million members worldwide, the $5 increase for a Gold Star membership (or $10 for the Executive tier) adds up. According to a quarterly earnings call that took place in September 2025, Costco made around $1.72 billion on memberships in that quarter alone. In 2023, membership fees earned the chain $4.5 billion in revenue (via Retail Brew).

As big as that number is, it's a paltry amount compared to the company's net sales for the 2025 fiscal year, which hit $270 billion; membership fees accounted for a small amount of that total. This factors in both types of membership that the average shopper can get at Costco: the $65 Gold Star membership, as well as the $130 Executive membership. Businesses can also avail of a $65 Business membership, which allows them to add affiliate card holders for the same price as a Gold Star membership.

There are a few things people need to know before buying a Costco membership, however, chief of which is the fact that regular shoppers are usually better off getting the Executive membership even though it's twice the price of a regular one. The Executive tier comes with a wide range of benefits — including a Costco perk that lets you save on entertainment tickets and exclusive access hours — so you end up saving more in the long run. In fact, the rewards at this tier make it so that a lot of households end up making the full cost of their membership back through savings.