HomeGoods Is Selling Stanley Cups For Less (And Shoppers Are Snagging Them Fast)

The Stanley brand has been having a moment, for, well, a few years now. While dupes abound (Aldi has a solid Stanley tumbler dupe, and, believe it or not, Dollar Tree's $5 tumblers are an even more affordable alternative), there are certainly plenty of die-hard Stanley fans out there. According to social media, there are a few different reasons why the cups are so popular. For one, they fit easily in car cupholders, making it easy to stay hydrated on the go. The tumbler keeps water cold for a long time, and the handle makes it easier to carry than other water bottles.

If you manage to snag a low-priced Stanley cup at HomeGoods (best of luck), there are a few steps you can take to help it hold up over time. Reusable water bottles can get gross fast, so it's important to clean it properly. You'll need to give it a quick wash every day, as well as a more thorough cleaning every couple of days. Hand wash your cup (and the lid, as well as any other components) thoroughly. It's a good idea to soak tough-to-clean parts (like the straw, if your cup has one) in soapy water for 10 minutes or so to ensure that they're thoroughly clean. Set your Stanley and its components up on a drying rack when you're done, and voila — your trendy (and, we have to admit, pretty dang functional) water bottle is good to go.