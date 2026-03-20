HomeGoods Is Selling Stanley Cups For Less (And Shoppers Are Snagging Them Fast)
If you're in need of a new Stanley tumbler, run — don't walk — to your local HomeGoods. The uber-popular cups are flooding the shelves of HomeGoods stores. Since the products offered at HomeGoods change constantly, it's not likely that these lower-priced Stanley cups are going to be available for a super-long time, so we'd recommend getting there ASAP if you're trying to snag one.
Prices will certainly vary by location, but we were able to find a few comparisons by zeroing in on social media videos. One TikTok video shows a Stanley Flowstate Quencher that normally retails for $60 for $24.99, as well as a Quencher tumbler that normally retails for $26 for $16.99. Whether you're a serious fan of the Stanley brand or not, that's a solid deal. The videos currently circulating on social media show a wide variety of Stanley sizes, colors, and models, so you might be able to snag one of your favorites if you're quick enough to get there before they sell out.
Why Stanley cups are so beloved (and how to take care of yours if you're lucky enough to snag one at HomeGoods)
The Stanley brand has been having a moment, for, well, a few years now. While dupes abound (Aldi has a solid Stanley tumbler dupe, and, believe it or not, Dollar Tree's $5 tumblers are an even more affordable alternative), there are certainly plenty of die-hard Stanley fans out there. According to social media, there are a few different reasons why the cups are so popular. For one, they fit easily in car cupholders, making it easy to stay hydrated on the go. The tumbler keeps water cold for a long time, and the handle makes it easier to carry than other water bottles.
If you manage to snag a low-priced Stanley cup at HomeGoods (best of luck), there are a few steps you can take to help it hold up over time. Reusable water bottles can get gross fast, so it's important to clean it properly. You'll need to give it a quick wash every day, as well as a more thorough cleaning every couple of days. Hand wash your cup (and the lid, as well as any other components) thoroughly. It's a good idea to soak tough-to-clean parts (like the straw, if your cup has one) in soapy water for 10 minutes or so to ensure that they're thoroughly clean. Set your Stanley and its components up on a drying rack when you're done, and voila — your trendy (and, we have to admit, pretty dang functional) water bottle is good to go.